Neutrino Day to be made available online

For the first time, Sanford Underground Research Facility’s Neutrino Day will be a week-long, virtual event.
This year’s Neutrino Day will last July 6-11, feature nine speakers — including science comedian Brian Malow — a virtual art exhibit and virtual tours of the underground Davis Campus, wastewater treatment facility and more.
“How do you take this one-day event that is live and already challenging to put on, but also very fun to put on, and now you have to completely change the format,” asked Constance Walter, communications director for Sanford Lab. “The challenge was really how do we deliver this in a virtual setting when we’ve never done that before. … Instead of just being a terrifying monster, we said, ‘Hey, let’s make this an opportunity for future activities and events,’ so that’s what we did.”
Walter said when she and her team were tasked with turning the live one-day event into a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought it was impossible.
Then, she thought about the teachers throughout the nation that had to figure out how to teach their students online and was inspired.
“I thought if teachers can do this overnight, I can surely, with this wonderful team I have at my disposal, in a matter of a few months, create an exciting virtual Neutrino Day event,” she said.
Walter said scientists with the lab, education and outreach team and other members of SURF have been jumping in to help pull this together.
She said the pandemic has turned the Neutrino Day experience into an opportunity to reach a worldwide audience and worldwide partners.
“It opens a door for people who can’t typically see what’s happening,” Walter said. “The internet is ubiquitous, people from around the world can participate in it and we have to take advantage of that and make it an opportunity for everyone.”
Walter said this creates the opportunity for collaboration with labs across the country and the globe.
“I see us becoming the hub for international Neutrino Day,” she said.
This year’s speakers include: Malow; Steven Rokusek, South Dakota Public Broadcast Education Specialist, also known as “Science Steve;” Jeremy Red Eagle, program director at Dakota Language Institute; Bill Rogenthen, Research Scientist with the Dept. of Geology and Geological Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; Giba Gibson, Sanford Lab artist-in-residence; Ryan Patterson, Physics Coordinator for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE); Mark Hanhardt, Experiment Support Scientist at SURF; theoretical astrophysicist Katie Mack; and Simon Fiorucci, physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Red Eagle, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, will host “anytime” Native American activities throughout the week, including Tahuka canhdeska (hoop and arrow), Kansu kutepi (dice game), takapsica (shinny) and more.
Other anytime activities include Black Hills Energy Electricity Safety, Artemis: The Next Lunar Landing, Strawberry DNA Extraction and more.
Gibson will host a virtual art exhibit reception at 6 p.m. July 7 for her online-only exhibition “SEEKING the UNSEEN,” which will be available July 7-21 at http://www.seekingtheunseen.com/.
Fiorucci will host a discussion on dark matter at 10 a.m. July 9 and Mack will discuss the end of the universe at 10 a.m. July 10.
Malow will have his stand-up special, “Just Add Gravity” at 2 p.m. July 11.
Walter said activities will still be accessible online following the end of Neutrino Day and will change how the event is offered in the future.
For the full agenda, visit the Neutrino Day website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.