Neutrino Day to be made available online

For the first time, Sanford Underground Research Facility’s Neutrino Day will be a week-long, virtual event.

This year’s Neutrino Day will last July 6-11, feature nine speakers — including science comedian Brian Malow — a virtual art exhibit and virtual tours of the underground Davis Campus, wastewater treatment facility and more.

“How do you take this one-day event that is live and already challenging to put on, but also very fun to put on, and now you have to completely change the format,” asked Constance Walter, communications director for Sanford Lab. “The challenge was really how do we deliver this in a virtual setting when we’ve never done that before. … Instead of just being a terrifying monster, we said, ‘Hey, let’s make this an opportunity for future activities and events,’ so that’s what we did.”

Walter said when she and her team were tasked with turning the live one-day event into a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought it was impossible.

Then, she thought about the teachers throughout the nation that had to figure out how to teach their students online and was inspired.