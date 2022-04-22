New Box Elder cafe highlights family, community

Neon pinks and oranges line the edges of café benches, pulled up to chalkboard tabletops, surrounded by turquoise walls and handmade art.

The space at the Venue at Box Elder, a new café opening in Box Elder Saturday, tells a story. From a Street Fighter head-to-head table, to the shattered records decorating the wall above the piano, the story is family.

Owner Monica Fosberg sees her family written all over the space. The guitar that rests next to the piano belongs to her son. A cozy corner decorated with bookshelves and a bowl of words of affirmation was named the Book Nook by her daughter. The piano belonged to her husband’s grandmother. The walls are lined with hand-drawn art from the entire family.

“And that’s really what this is, is our family,” Fosberg said.

She hopes that term will grow to include anyone and everyone who walks through their doors.

The space will offer board games, puzzles, arcade games, a craft space, a reading space and music. A bare wall sheathed in colorful lights dangling from the ceiling will be a space to display local art. A giant beanbag chair sitting along a wall looks out on counter tops for playing games.

The Venue will also offer snack food, inspired by childhood snacks found at ballparks or skating rinks — nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, pizza rolls, French fries, cotton candy.

It’s a space for family, she said. That’s the vision. A space to strengthen family and community in a town where an Air Force base creates a revolving door of shaky stability for so many families, both military and civilian.

“We wanted it to be a community place where people feel welcome and safe," Fosberg said.

Family is not always blood, she said, a sentiment amplified by her own family’s time in the military. Her husband Jacob serves as a Chaplain at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and their family has moved across four states since 2009.

“Most of our closest people are not blood, but they are family,” she said. “I'm hoping this place will help community relations and just build that.”

The space Fosberg and her family are cultivating is unique to the city of Box Elder. She saw a need when her family first moved to South Dakota without her husband. With Jacob training for several months at the start of their move, Fosberg and their kids were on their own. They didn’t see a place to bond.

“So we sat down as a family and [asked] what can we do?” she said.

That question had been planted in Monica’s head years prior at a concert in Kansas that would prove an inspiration not only for the café, but a life motto.

She heard a song called "Do Something." Fosberg described the lyrics — and the concert — as a transformative moment for her. An ideology shift.

“I don’t want to be the one who sits back and complains,” she said, “but says, okay, I see something wrong. What can do to make it better?”

The shift began in Missouri, where Monica opened her own counseling practice in 2019. She saw this as a concrete step towards putting her new motto into action.

While her Missouri practice gave her some experience with obtaining business licenses, the city of Box Elder presented some unique challenges. With the base in town, the rules were different. One of those rules being a noise ordinance that would prevent her original vision for the Venue.

Their original idea had been to open a community center, an idea local ordinances didn’t allow. They were told no by the city.

“We took some time to process that, but then we sat down and asked, 'Is this going to be worth fighting for?'” she said.

They decided it was.

The vision remained — the execution just looked a little different. The family refocused and came up with the idea for a café, which they could accomplish within the parameters of the local ordinances. The new plan also remained within the parameters of the original vision: a safe space to strengthen family and community.

They moved forward, navigating the business rules, inspections, and licensing with the same family support that inspired the idea in the first place. Fosberg also received community support from local business owners, city officials and local community members.

“It's truly been a learning experience for me, but (has been) a bonding experience for my family,” Fosberg said.

The kids have laid the floors, helped paint and served as consultants for their respective age groups. They even contributed their allowance money.

The space for the café will also serve as a new counseling space for Fosberg, opening a new practice out of the same building called Love, Me Counseling. She’ll run her counseling business during the day and switch over to the Venue in the afternoon, when kids get out of school.

Fosberg said she envisions a safe place for kids to come where they can play games, have a snack and feel safe. One of the biggest reasons she fought for the Venue's space is its proximity to the schools.

“It was heartbreaking to see some of the kids walking through the grass by the roads without sidewalks,” she said. “I wanted this place so they could walk over after school — come hang out with friends and just rebuild that feeling of safety.”

Fosberg’s two businesses intertwine not only in physical space, but in the ideology behind them. Her mission of creating safe spaces and building an environment of family and community serve as the foundation of both.

“We really want people to feel like they belong here,” she said.

The business is strictly family-run for now, with hopes of bringing in volunteers in the future. She also hopes to open the space to homeschooled families and local art classes, and offer the space to “everyone when they need it.” She hopes everyone will see it as their own.

“I just want them to see it as a space to bring fun, family and food together," Fosberg said, "and really know that this space is for them.”

The Venue at Box Elder will officially open on Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 520 N. Ellsworth Rd., Suite 7A.

