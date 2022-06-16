New business aims to be hub for well-being

“Well-being is where it’s at” is one of Amy Amman’s mantras. Her new business, The Light-Hearted Yogi: A Hub of Well-Being, strives to be a place that nurtures people and encourages greater well-being in their lives.

Combining yoga and other classes, activities and a gift shop, Amman opened The Light-Hearted Yogi on Feb. 22 at 3448 Sturgis Road. The business developed, Amman said, because she wanted to offer and create a culture that was different than anything else in the area and that nurtures physical and emotional well-being.

“I am light-hearted. I have to stay light-hearted. That’s how I have to operate my life for me to be satisfied,” she said. “We’re human. We’re never going to be done, but your well-being starts with you and how you feel.”

“I really want to make The Light-Hearted Yogi (a place where) if you’ve got a body and you can move, you’re qualified. Even if you’re in a wheelchair or you just had surgery, come sit and take some time for yourself. Shut out the outside world and slow down,” Amman said.

Amman completed training and became certified through the Online Yoga School, and she teaches some classes. Though the term “yogi” is in her business name, she said yoga is just one component people can find at her business.

The class she teaches at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays is especially appealing for beginners or people who feel insecure about their bodies or uncertain about their ability to do yoga.

“I have a passion for (helping) veterans,” said Amman, whose oldest son is a Marine. “I wanted to create a safe place (for) any marginalized communities. I wanted to be able to offer group meetings and accessible and … inclusive classes.”

Amman said all those who teach classes at The Light-Hearted Yogi aim to make their classes accessible to everyone. Classes include belly dancing, restorative yoga with a sound bath, and yoga to improve balance, and this week there are outdoor yoga classes at Old Storybook Island.

Restorative yoga with a sound bath helps people find a comfortable position, then adds calming sounds to draw people more deeply into relaxation. The frequency of the sound bowls is scientifically proven to help people turn off the outside world and allow their bodies to be in a state of relaxation, Amman said.

A local massage therapist teaches a “balanced and stable” class that blends yoga poses with an emphasis on stability and mobility, and it’s especially good for older people. An energetic yoga class meets on Tuesday mornings, and Amman leads a chakra-based yoga class on Friday mornings to teach people about chakra systems and apply what they’ve learned.

Amman also teaches a Sunday morning class and partners with a new coffee truck, Bean There Done That, which is onsite at The Light-Hearted Yogi during the class.

“This place is magic. The classes are very well-received,” she said. “I’m loving every minute of it. Everyone has been very encouraging and very receptive.”

A grief group meets every three weeks, and Amman said she’s open to hosting more community events. The Light-Hearted Yogi will host an improv camp for kids ages 8 to 15 from July 25 through 29. She also plans to bring in some live music to fill a void left in the community after The Cave Collective closes.

The Light-Hearted Yogi also will host “divination and guidance” events with tarot reading, palmistry, oracle readings and past life readings.

If retail therapy counts as a well-being activity, Amman has that covered, too. Her gift shop is a potpourri of things she loves — candles, crystals, home goods and vintage items — and books to buy and borrow, divination cards, upcycled and new gifts, plants and more. She wants to collaborate with artists, makers and entrepreneurs who share her mindset about the importance of well-being and she hopes to continue adding products to her gift shop.

“Whatever you’re into, whatever your belief system, the things you do that make you feel good, I’m into that,” Amman said.

“It’s a pretty cool place,” Amman said of her new business. “We’re going to do all the fun things.”

For class schedules and more information about The Light-Hearted Yogi, follow facebook.com/thelightheartedyogi, @thelightheartedyogi on Instagram, email thelightheartedyogi@gmail.com or call 605-484-4673.

RC Small Business Bash

On Saturday, Amman and about a dozen small businesses throughout Rapid City are participating in an RC Small Business Bash they’ve organized to promote themselves and their services in the community. Each business is offering a door prize.

Discover or rediscover these participating small businesses: The Light-Hearted Yogi; Made You Look Thrift Store, 3445 Sturgis Road; Koyote Koffee, 3464 Sturgis Road; Everybody’s Bookstore, 3321 West Main St.; Dandelion Wishes Market, 2330 W. Main St.; YouNique Finds, 901 Mount Rushmore Road; Peace At Last Pottery & Plants, 820 E. St. Francis St.; Daphidil’s Exotic Aviary Birds & More, 1601 E. Cambell St., Suite 3; Tasia’s Apothecary, 201 Main St., Suite 207; Mystic Market, 1302 E. St. Patrick St., Suite 104; We Care Thrift Store, 401 East Boulevard N.; and Antique & Furniture Mart, 1112 W. Main St.

