Kathryn Sosa uses a simple analogy for high school students and their parents when it comes to planning for the future.
“It’s like driving a car,” she said. “You can’t just look at the pedal and steering wheel, you have to look out the window and have your head on a swivel. You’re not just looking for obstacles, but for opportunities as well.”
Sosa, who is currently the high school gifted education coordinator for the Rapid City Area School district will retire at the end of the school year and launch a business that will help families and students navigate the transition from middle school to high school, and the remainder of their high school career.
The new venture is called Exciting High School Journey (myEHSJ), and is a continuation of the work Kathryn has cultivated in the public school district during the past 24 years, said her daughter Michelle, who is serving as the new business development manager for myEHSJ.
“She’s a bridge, a connector,” Michelle said. “Her gift is not only in her intelligence, but her ability to unite students with life-changing opportunities compatible with their interests and goals.”
Kathryn is able to engage with all types of personalities, according to Michelle.
“She connects so well with families, you would think she has known them their whole lives,” she said. “I have witnessed her students’ success stories for over a decade. She is so strong at what she does simply because she is made for it.”
Kathryn first started in the district as an elementary gifted teacher more than two decades ago. She then taught fifth grade for 10 years before moving in to the gifted and accelerated program.
She’s passionate about the work.
“I just love what I do,” she said. “I love the interaction with young people and letting them know they have a voice. The job I do is not a job.”
Some of her work is about giving students a reality check.
“Sometimes it’s helping students gain a different perspective that whether or not they believe it, they are getting older and high school will come to an end,” she said. “What they are doing right now directly impacts what they will be doing in the future.”
It’s also about helping them dream. One of the questions she asks students when she first meets with them is describing what they love, or what makes them tick.
“I ask them, ‘If they had no limits on time or money, what would they do,?’” she said.
The answers range from sleeping to being the first to take a trip to Mars. It gives her better insight into the motivations, fears and hopes of the students.
Helping students and families cast a vision for the future has changed in recent years, something that brings a smile to her face.
“The definition of college has broadened,” she said. “It used to be that you went to college, or people didn’t consider what you were doing as anything.”
Now, students are encouraged to consider not just a traditional four-year university in their next steps, but also technical schools, training programs, the military and shorter educational certifications.
Kathryn said myEHSJ is focused on providing perspective and information to help students choose the best classes, find and apply for the right scholarships, strategize high school course work — but not overwhelm families during the process.
“Typically students plot through high school one year at a time,” she said. “We want to work with families to get a bigger picture.”
She also hopes to come alongside low-income families who would like help in planning.
“Sometimes parents don’t have the background or knowledge to guide their students,” she said. “I want to provide opportunities for those students.”
It’s smart, Michelle said.
“In today’s world, our education dollars and employment decisions must be handled wisely,” she said. “Most students cannot afford post-secondary education without help. Kathryn teaches how to make expensive education more manageable and attainable for many students and parents.”
Kathryn is offering free consultations, which can be scheduled at info@myEHSJ.com or 914-295-2767.