New city light pole banner policy on hold until July

A city light pole policy will resurface on the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee agenda in July after discussion Wednesday afternoon.

The committee voted unanimously to move the item to the July 13 agenda after questions arose from Bill Casper, chairman of Rapid City’s Honor Banner Project, that sparked about 40 minutes of discussion in the hour-long meeting.

According to a staff memo, the proposed policy came forward after the council requested the City Attorney’s Office research and develop a uniform policy to govern the use of city street light poles by private groups or individuals — particularly as it created and opened a public forum that implicates First Amendment freedoms. The light poles are typically used for holiday decorations and recently the Honor Banner Project.

The proposed policy would accept applications no later than 30 days and no earlier than six months ahead of a requested initial display time block, a 60-day maximum in various zones within the city, an ability to renew for subsequent time periods if no other applicants as well as renewing for additional time in one-month increments if there were no other applicants, recommended zones, allows Public Works staff to amend available zones without council action, reserves the holiday season for city use, and a permit fee of $100 for each zone, among other requirements.

To be eligible, banners could not advertise any product, event or organization for the purpose of private profit. It also could not convey a commercial message, and sponsorship would have to be located in the lower 15% of the banner. Political advertising or advertising of political events would be prohibited. Banners could also not be larger than 30-inches wide by 60-inches tall.

Reservations would be on a first-come, first-served basis.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said he was sympathetic to the banner project being one of the first to start using the light poles, but said city government cannot show favoritism to one group over another.

Council member Jason Salamun said he was concerned about banners that don’t necessarily represent the community, activism and nonprofits that could host events with political charges. He said he wondered if the groups who could use the light poles are tightened and then have an approval process that could go through the council.

“I do want to see the veteran banner project, I think it should be prioritized,” Salamun said. “This is honoring people who have actually laid down (their lives) for freedoms that we have, or willing to lay down their lives for the freedoms that we’ve had. I think that’s different than celebrating our favorite cause and things we’re most passionate about.”

Landeen said if two people submit a request at the same time, the city would use a random generator to decide who receives the time on the light poles first.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

