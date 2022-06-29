New city park could be in works in east Rapid City

Rapid City could have about one new acre of park land, pending a city council vote and fund designation Tuesday.

The city's Legal and Finance committee voted 4-0 to send the possible donation of land to the council without recommendation. The parcels are in the Johnson Ranch Subdivision with the donation from Yasmeen Dream of Dream Design International. Council member Ron Weifenbach was absent from the meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said the two adjoining parcels would total about 1.3 acres and would be a green space for residents and anyone in the community, should the council vote to turn it into a city park.

Biegler also said the council would need to designate a funding source for $70,000 that would be used to put in irrigated turf. He said there is not enough money in the department's capital improvement projects fund to cover it. He also said if the donation is accepted, the department would not have any issues maintaining the park.

"As the city starts to expand to the east and to the south, kind of anywhere where there's available land to develop, there will be a need for park property for the residents of those new areas," Biegler said after the meeting. "That's something that we're aware of, that's something that we do keep our eyes open for property that might be for sale that could serve as good park property."

He said property that is vacant and for sale is out of the department's reach in terms of cost.

"That's why it's always wonderful when a developer includes a park or some open space or green space within their proposed subdivision," he said. "I think going forward, that's going to be the way that the residents obtain that parkland, is through a donation such as this."

Biegler said the Orchard Meadows subdivision, another Dream Dream Design International project, has green space to the south that will eventually be turned over to the city for use as green space and trails available to the public.

He said during the meeting that the closest park to the possible new park is the Star of the West complex, but the closest neighborhood park may be Robbinsdale Park.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said when the council approved an apartment development east and north of the parkland, many residents in the area were concerned the park wouldn't be brought to fruition.

She said Council members Bill Evans and Pat Jones met with residents and the developer about possibly donating the parcels.

"This neighborhood is waiting," Fisher said. "They want to see and make sure that a park does get built and that it does have amenities."

She said the apartment developer has a stipulation that it cannot receive a certificate of occupancy until a planned development has been submitted for review and approval for the park. Fisher said the developer hopes that if the park land is received, the stipulation will be removed.

Fisher said the developer is close to needing certificates of occupancy for the apartment property, and if a funding source could be identified next week, it may be to the city's advantage to send the item to council without recommendation.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.