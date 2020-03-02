New climbing gym caters to mountaineering enthusiasts

Andrew and Laura Bellisle had already fallen for the sport of rock climbing when they met at the acknowledged summit for granite and big-wall climbers — California’s Yosemite National Park.
Laura, 31, from Iowa, started her climbing adventure in Yosemite, home of famed El Capitan, Half Dome and Tuolumne Meadows, countless other walls, and peaks up to 13,000 feet.
She first spent a summer there while attending college, then moved back after getting her degree.
“I fell in love with the sport and the culture,” she said.
Andrew, 29, is originally from Georgia, and first started climbing while attending college in Tennessee.
“We’ve both been climbing for about 10 years,” he said.
It was after she met Andrew that the idea of opening a climbing gym first formed, culminating in last weekend’s grand opening of Black Hills Base Camp, a bouldering gym located at 2026 Samco Road in northwest Rapid City.
Their travels eventually took them to Colorado — another climbing mecca — where they married and Andrew finished seminary school in Denver.
Two years ago they moved to the Black Hills, where Andrew serves as a youth pastor at Westminster Church. Laura works for Breadroot Co-op in Rapid City.
They found a close-knit climbing community in the Black Hills, with its own well-known destinations for mountaineering, among them The Needles, Spearfish Canyon, Devil’s Tower and more.
But they also found no gyms catering to their favorite facet of the sport known as bouldering, rock climbing stripped to its essentials, with only climbing shoes, a bag of chalk, for grip, and no rope or harness.
“We realized there’s not a gym like we would like to see happen,” Laura said.
Black Hills Base Camp features both vertical and overhang climbing walls, with handholds and footholds securely bolted to thick plywood walls on a heavy steel framework.
An adjoining space includes a conference room for meetings and parties, weight training equipment, and a vertical moving treadwall.
Foot-thick crash pads designed and installed by Minneapolis-based Revival Climbing Coalition are designed to cushion falls from the 14-1/2 foot climbing walls and have been tested “every way imaginable,” Andrew said.
“Uh-huh,” Laura added, nodding in agreement. “Sometimes intentionally and unintentionally.”
You have free articles remaining.
Headfirst, even?
“That one still hurt,” Andrew recalled. “You want to land on your feet.”
Laura said the local climbing community has chipped in to help bring Black Hills Base Camp to fruition.
A local contractor who is also a climber built the walls. Laura said the gym’s founding members all helped with painting and other construction.
Andrew and Laura spent days installing more than 11,000 backing fasteners that allow handholds and footholds to be changed to form different climbing routes.
“Raising a kid takes a village and building a climbing gym takes a village, too,” Laura said.
Black Hills Base Camp offers four levels of memberships, a day pass, a 10-punch pass, 24/7 membership and a family pass.
The 24/7 membership, with climbers given a key fob for entering the gym, sets the gym apart from other indoor climbing facilities.
“Our primary focus is having a place for people to train and get better,” Andrew said. “Our model is designed to let people use this space whenever they need to.”
Climbers are urged not to climb alone and the use of security cameras allows real-time monitoring of the gym, Laura said.
“We’ve done everything we can to mitigate the risk and think the 24/7 is a huge benefit to our customers’ different schedules,” Laura said. “They can come in when they are done with classes or before work.”
Bouldering started as a way to practice climbing techniques to prepare for traditional sport and rope climbing, Andrew said.
“It kind of became a discipline on its own,” he said.
Laura and Andrew are enjoying the Black Hills and its active, tight-knit climbing community. Black Hills Base Camp was designed to be a gathering spot for climbers.
“The Hills are such a wonderful place to be and not overcrowded like California and Colorado,” Laura said.
We’re just really grateful to be part of the community here,” she said.
Black Hills Base Camp is open for community climbing Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Those with family or monthly pass memberships can use the gym 24/7.
See bhbasecamp.com for more information.