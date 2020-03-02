New climbing gym caters to mountaineering enthusiasts

Laura said the local climbing community has chipped in to help bring Black Hills Base Camp to fruition.

A local contractor who is also a climber built the walls. Laura said the gym’s founding members all helped with painting and other construction.

Andrew and Laura spent days installing more than 11,000 backing fasteners that allow handholds and footholds to be changed to form different climbing routes.

“Raising a kid takes a village and building a climbing gym takes a village, too,” Laura said.

Black Hills Base Camp offers four levels of memberships, a day pass, a 10-punch pass, 24/7 membership and a family pass.

The 24/7 membership, with climbers given a key fob for entering the gym, sets the gym apart from other indoor climbing facilities.

“Our primary focus is having a place for people to train and get better,” Andrew said. “Our model is designed to let people use this space whenever they need to.”

Climbers are urged not to climb alone and the use of security cameras allows real-time monitoring of the gym, Laura said.