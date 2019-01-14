Ready to climb walls in the dead of winter?
High Mountain Outfitters has opened a second indoor climbing gym where outdoor mountaineering enthusiasts can pad their skill sets during Black Hills winters.
High Mountain's flagship outdoor-gear store and climbing gym in Spearfish now has a Rapid City location that opened Dec. 22 in a 4,500-square-foot space at 3010 Cambell St. in the new Zig’s Business Park.
Pat Fackler, manager of both Spearfish and Rapid City climbing gyms, said the new location features a gear shop offering harnesses, climbing shoes and anchor gear in-house, loft space for classes and parties, and walls for kids, beginning adults and experienced climbers.
“If you have a kid who is nervous and still wants to try (climbing), we have a safe spot for them to do so,” Fackler said.
Six different roped lanes for route climbing offer varying degrees of difficulty, from a relatively easy beginner climb to more technical routes.
A large bouldering wall for climbing without rope also offers ranges of difficulty, and a moon board, which is a bouldering wall inverted at 40 degrees.
Climbers may connect to the board via Bluetooth technology on their smartphones to tackle technical routes set by other climbers. Handholds on the moon board are illuminated by LEDs.
“It’s meant for more-experienced climbers,” Fackler said.
High Mountain Climbing Gyms are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Earlier this month, they hosted their first beginners' night, set for the first Wednesday of each month, to give novice climbers a chance to learn skills with those of similar experience.
High Mountain also operates additional outfitters stores in Custer (currently closed for the winter) and in Hot Springs.
Seed company expands
Brookings-based Millborn Seeds has expanded with a new Rapid City-area location, 12040 J B Road in Black Hawk.
According to a company email, it opened Jan. 1 in response to increased demand for grass-seed products in western South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.
“This western South Dakota location gives us the local presence to better serve customers throughout the region,” said Clint Johnson, Millborn Seeds CEO.
Millborn Seeds serves ranchers with native seeding options for rangeland and forage blends to enhance pastureland or alfalfa and contractors’ needs for turf seed and erosion-control products for reclamation projects.
Cattle producer and forage and cover-crop specialist Matt Metzger relocated to West River, shortening the commute to help current western customers.
“I’m here now, and eager to put my knowledge and Millborn’s products to work for customers. It’s rewarding to help them find innovative ways to meet their goals and ultimately improve their profitability,” Metzger said.
Visit MillbornSeeds.com, call 605-646-4225, or email Metzger at mattm@millbornseeds.com for more information.
Candy store owner moving on
Zoom Soda & Candy at 515 Main St. in Rapid City, has closed as of this week.
“While a sweet way to spend one’s days, the time has come to focus on other interests,” said owner Pam Lang, in an email farewell to the Journal signed “Confectionately.”
Lang extended gratitude to local customers and repeat visitors, who helped make Zoom’s eight-year run in downtown Rapid City a success, she said.
“The support for a local, brick and mortar, rather niche, business is heartwarming,” she wrote. “It was a privilege to satisfy the sweet tooth of so many devoted customers.”
A second cup of Scooter’s Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee had added a second location at 3850 Eglin St. in Rapid City. The newest location joins the first Scooter’s kiosk at the intersection of Fifth Street and St. Patrick Street.
According to a release from the company, the new location, featuring a coffee house with interior seating as well as a drive-thru, will host a grand opening on Friday, with giveaways and specials throughout the day and following week.
Drew and Jodi Purdy of Rapid City own the Scooter’s franchise for Rapid City.
“Our Rapid City and surrounding Black Hills area customers have been a pleasure to serve this last year at our 5th Street location, and we look forward to serving our new customers and many more at our new store,” Jodi said in the release.