Plans for a 607-unit apartment complex on Rapid City's northeast side include an outdoor swimming pool, paved walking trails and communal greenways.
Tentatively named the Tallgrass Apartments, the sprawling complex will be developed by Sioux Falls-based Samuelson Development on land it purchased from local firm Dream Design International. It will be a part of the Shepherd Hills subdivision, a large-scale housing development of Dream Design's located east of East Animosa Street and south of the Menards at 710 N. Creek Drive.
John Samuelson of Samuelson Development said Friday that he sees the apartments as appealing to adults in their 20s and 30s, as well as to retirees. They will cost approximately $80 million to develop, he said.
"Usually our demographics have been the young professionals," he said.
Samuelson Development, according to its website, specializes in luxury apartment management and owns a total of 1,167 units, including 816 in Sioux Falls. An official price range for the Tall Grass complex has not yet been established, though Samuelson said he expects the cost of rent there to be comparable to that of the Copper Ridge Apartments, another project of his at 2038 Promise Road.
Renting an apartment at Copper Ridge costs anywhere from $700 a month for a studio unit to nearly $1,400 a month for a three-bedroom floor plan, according to the complex's website. Architectural renderings of the Tall Grass complex show that, like Copper Ridge, it is planned to feature stone siding and gabled rooftops.
City planners appear to be enthusiastic about the proposed complex, with some officials saying at Thursday's Planning Commission meeting that it meets a need they see for diversified housing options. The commission approved initial plans for the development that morning.
"There is (Western Dakota Technical Institute) to the south. There are numerous employment opportunities within the corridor along East North Street," city planner Vicki Fisher said during Thursday's meeting.
At the recommendation of city Community Development Department officials, the commission also granted the developers an exception that will allow them to build four-story structures for the complex. Samuelson Development is in the process of developing another complex on Mount Rushmore Road that reaches the same height to the ire of some nearby residents.
Land grading for the project is expected to begin in several weeks, according to Dream Design Vice President Kyle Treloar. Construction is expected to start next spring, he said, in hopes of making some apartments available for rent that summer.
The complex at Shepherd Hills will consist of 10 apartment buildings serviced by elevators that meet federal accessibility guidelines established by the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to planning documents. It will take up approximately 25 acres of undeveloped land.
Parking options will include detached garages as well as ground-level and underground lots. Forty-five of the proposed 934 parking spaces are planned to be handicap-accessible.
In order to accommodate any traffic increases that result from the complex, developers have agreed to add center turning lanes onto nearby East Animosa and Philadelphia streets.
Approximately 1,500 multifamily housing units were built in Rapid City between 2013 and 2018, according to city spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker, compared to 1,264 single-family homes in that same span of time.