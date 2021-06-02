 Skip to main content
New date announced for Tanya Tucker concert in Deadwood
New date announced for Tanya Tucker concert in Deadwood

  • Updated
Tanya Tucker

 Courtesy photo

Tanya Tucker's concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been rescheduled to Oct. 3, following a scheduling conflict. The original date was Sept. 29.

According to a news release, if tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new date. Refunds may be requested through the ticket outlets they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for refund details.

Additional tickets are on sale at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office — Spotlight Coffee & Gifts — or at ticketmaster.com.

