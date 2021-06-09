New Douglas interim superintendent to begin work this month

The district will see a new high school and elementary school to accommodate the anticipated growth from the B-21 Raider expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Box Elder has also seen an annual population increase of 8-10% since 2016.

Melendez said the board was searching for a new interim superintendent that has experience in building new buildings, moving staff around to suit the needs of the students, who has been involved with the budget process and can be the public spokesperson for the district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said they hired another interim superintendent since position searches typically start in November and they weren’t sure what kind of interest would turn up.

“Typically, we can find a retired educator that comes back and isn’t full-time but helps out for a year,” Melendez said. “We decided rather than to hurry and find that perfect fit to try for an interim and make sure that we are diligent in our search.