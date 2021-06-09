New Douglas interim superintendent to begin work this month

Kevin Case believes relationships are the key to any successful transition of leadership.
“My goal is really to establish long term trusting relationships with all district stakeholders,” he said. “You start that by being a good listener.”
Case will take over as interim superintendent of the Douglas School District in Box Elder on July 1. Current superintendent Alan Kerr is on paid leave until June 30. The school board will accept his official resignation at an upcoming school board meeting.
Case said he wants to understand the “Douglas way” to help move the district forward.
“I’m going to start by listening and asking questions, gain an understanding of where the district’s at,” he said. “Really building relationships, that’s where it’s got to start, to build relationships with people and take it one step at a time.”
Case said he and the school board talked about developing a strategic plan as the district focuses on expanding. School Board President Cathy Melendez said the board does that with any superintendent on an annual basis to discuss the good and bad of the district and how to proceed with the focus on students.
The district will see a new high school and elementary school to accommodate the anticipated growth from the B-21 Raider expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Box Elder has also seen an annual population increase of 8-10% since 2016.
Melendez said the board was searching for a new interim superintendent that has experience in building new buildings, moving staff around to suit the needs of the students, who has been involved with the budget process and can be the public spokesperson for the district.
She said they hired another interim superintendent since position searches typically start in November and they weren’t sure what kind of interest would turn up.
“Typically, we can find a retired educator that comes back and isn’t full-time but helps out for a year,” Melendez said. “We decided rather than to hurry and find that perfect fit to try for an interim and make sure that we are diligent in our search.
Case will move about 700 miles from Emporia, Kansas, to the Black Hills. He served as superintendent for USD No. 253 Emporia for about four years until he resigned in November 2020.
The Emporia Gazette reported that Case voluntarily resigned and would receive all compensation and benefits through June 30. His salary, including benefits for the 2019-2020 school year, was $171,380.
During his time in Emporia, Case helped lead efforts for a $78 million bond to renovate schools for security and safety, add storm shelters, and expand the high and middle schools. He also helped secure a $6 million multi-year grant from the Evans C. Jones Testamentary Trust to establish a new early learning center.
Case also served the USD No. 488 Inman school district for 17 years as superintendent.
“Really that’s where I really learned a lot about the importance of involving staff in decision making ... and spent a lot of time there really nurturing that technology side of things,” Case said. “Here in Emporia has been really gaining a much broader understanding of diversity inclusion in the larger system. Understanding those ... I think the two were very different experiences but both will contribute to the success at Douglas.”
Melendez said although they’ll be searching for a full-time superintendent during the year, Case’s work and operation will be considered for the full-time job as well.
“At this point, we feel like we’ve found a great interim to come in and just keep us heading in the right direction,” she said.
The board interviewed two other candidates for interim superintendent, both also non-locals. She said the district relied on a search company based out of Sioux Falls.
Case said he plans on meeting with stakeholders in the area when he arrives this month and start transitional meetings.
