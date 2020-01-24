New elk hunting season proposed to reduce feed loss and property damage on S.D. prairies

Hunters will likely be eager to help out. Last year, South Dakota residents sent in more than 17,000 applications for the roughly 1,500 elk hunting licenses issued by the state. Most of those licenses were issued for the Black Hills, where there is plenty of public land for hunting.

Outside the Black Hills, the vast majority of land is privately owned and getting access to that land can be a challenge, said Chris Hesla, executive director of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit that advocates for wildlife and public hunting access.

“The easiest way to control wildlife damage is through hunting,” he said. “We need to look at getting more access so we can harvest enough animals.”

Landowners, though, are worried that 10 hunting licenses won’t be enough to affect what they say is a steadily growing population of large, wild animals that are competing with their cattle for food and decimating crops.

Eric Jennings, a cattle rancher near Spearfish who is president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, said elk populations in western South Dakota have grown faster than GFP has so far been able to respond.

“I have been advocating for them to do more for years,” Jennings said. “It’s just an issue that needs to be addressed.”

