New equipment will allow people of all abilities to play music

Black Hills Works has received a grant for $8,629 that will be used to purchase a SoundBeam 6 music system. The system will provide adults Black Hills Works supports with an accessible, easy-to-use way to play, perform, compose and experiment with music. The SoundBeam 6 system will become part of the day services educational programming at Black Hills Works.

Black Hills Works assists more than 600 adults in Rapid City who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The SoundBeam 6 system uses ultrasonic sensors to detect large or small movements and translates the movements into sounds. Even movement as small as an eye blinking can be detected and transformed into music. This innovative, touch-free device allows anyone, regardless of their impairments or disability, to play music.

"Making music has so many positive emotional and behavioral benefits (and helps create social connections as well),” said Amy Speidel, who oversees day services educational programming. “The SoundBeam 6 will let the people we support make music individually or as a small group. We're looking forward to many years of learning and enjoyment with this system."

The grant for the SoundBeam6 was provided by the private, nonprofit Larson Family Foundation. The foundation’s grants are awarded to help improve the quality of life for all South Dakotans.