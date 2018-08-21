Fifty hard-working cattledogs are showing why they're the humble heroes of ranch life at the first-ever Black Hills Cattledog Challenge.
The Cattledog Challenge is a two-day trial debuting this week in conjunction with the Central States Fair. Today's competitions start at 10 a.m. at the James Kjerstad Event Center. The dogs, along with 25 handlers from seven states, are competing in four classes based on the dogs' levels of experience. The event is sanctioned by United States Border Collie Handlers' Association.
A cattledog's job is to move cows at a pace that's neither too fast or slow so the cows stay calm and easier to handle. The Cattledog Challenge puts dogs through a series of obstacles that demonstrate their abilities to follow their handlers' commands and move cattle. Developing those skills can take years of training, depending on the dog and handler, said Tom Conger, coordinator for the Black Hills Cattledog Challenge.
Conger ranches near Buffalo Gap and regularly uses three or four cattledogs. He entered his dogs Izzy and Rufus in the Black Hills Cattledog Challenge. This event is a valuable addition to the fair, he believes, because it raises awareness and promotes the use of cattledogs in ranching.
"People can see and start to understand what you can accomplish with a dog," Conger said.
The Black Hills Cattledog Challenge has attracted a mix of newer handlers, as well as experienced handlers who enter national trials.
Duane Packard of Hot Springs, Wyo., uses cattledogs on his ranch to move cows and sheep. He's competed at National Cattledog Association trials for four years. He brought his dogs Breeze and Mouse to the Black Hills Cattledog Challenge.
Trials are opportunities for Packard to observe other handlers' training methods, make friends and measures his dogs' skills -- and his own as a handler. "I like traveling and going to try to improve," he said. "You can learn a whole lot."
The Black Hills Cattledog Challenge is the first for Gene Fortune and his dog Bee. Fortune ranches near Interior and uses six cattledogs in his day-to-day operations. In an era when many ranchers drive 4-wheelers to move cattle, Fortune believes the use of cattledogs could become something of a lost art. Competitions like the Cattledogs Challenge remind ranchers of the benefits of a well-trained cattledog.
"Dogs are less work and easier on the cattle, and maybe you don't need as much (human) help," Fortune said. "One dog would almost make up for two guys."