The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office will contribute $25,000 to $35,000 toward the establishment of a Native American-focused inpatient facility for substance-abuse treatment at the former WellFully location, the county commission learned Tuesday.
Mark Vargo, the state’s attorney, told the commission during its regularly scheduled meeting at the county Administration Building that his office will make the contribution from its departmental budget. Criminal suspects with little to no criminal history who are eligible for the county’s drug diversion program may be referred to the inpatient facility and given an opportunity to avoid prosecution.
Vargo said the new inpatient facility will have 24 beds and will hopefully be operational by the beginning of 2020. It will be operated by the Native Healing Program, which has existed in one form or another on the Sioux San campus in western Rapid City for 40 years.
“We’ve already been sending people in other types of diversion to their programming that they have,” Vargo said. “So they’ve already invested in us, and this is really just kind of a return investment.”
Stanley La Roque, Native Healing’s program director, said the program began as a homeless shelter and eventually became an inpatient facility for substance-abuse treatment until the inpatient facility burned down in 2010.
Since then, the federally funded program has offered outpatient substance-abuse treatment for members of federally recognized Native American tribes. The treatments include cultural components such as sweat lodge ceremonies.
To restore the program’s inpatient services, the Oglala Sioux Tribe purchased the former WellFully facility at 1205 E. St. James St. in Rapid City, near the fairgrounds, after WellFully moved to its newly built facility on Waterloo Street. County records show a sale of the vacated WellFully property for $552,000 in July.
La Roque said an ongoing renovation of the former WellFully location will be nudged closer to completion by the county’s contribution. He praised the county’s diversion program for its potential to help break a cycle that begins with a criminal conviction, continues with the convict’s inability to find employment or housing, leads to further drug and alcohol abuse, and finally results in further criminal activity.
“I see what we’re doing here with the diversion program as a real step forward,” La Roque said.