New HRC-MOA coordinator hopes everyone can take seat at table

LaFawn Janis said she experienced prejudice and racism every day in her elementary school as one of five Indigenous students in the Rapid City school in the 1980s.

“Also, I was a foster, so not only was I not wanted at school, I wasn’t wanted at home either,” she said. “I became a young mother and that’s when I realized that I needed to change my narrative for him because I would never allow my child to feel what I felt growing up here.”

It was the prejudice, racism and a lack of Indigenous presence at the table throughout the community when she returned to Rapid City that drove her to community work and eventually to becoming the Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC-MOA) coordinator.

Janis, who is Oglala Lakota, was hired as the new coordinator June 27 taking over from Malcom Chapman. Janis said when the position came open over a year ago, people reached out to her to apply then, but it wasn’t time. When it became open over the summer, people asked her to apply again.

“I really thought it out because I’ve been consulting for so long,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, what is this gonna look like?’ A lot of work I do is already community-based, it’s already trying to do what this commission is trying to do as well, which is work on relationships within our community, heal in a variety of ways for everyone and get to know each other.”

Janis said the mission of the HRC-MOA fit her own narrative and the more she looked at the position the more she saw it could be a good fit.

She said she likes the commission’s goal of BEAM, or building bridges, educating ourselves and others, advocating and modeling respectful behavior.

Janis said her role will be to support the commission in doing work along the lines of BEAM and providing educational forums for the community.

“It’s partnering with organizations in Rapid City to have the conversations and it’s also being a safe space for anybody who has faced discrimination,” she said.

She said right now the commission is doing an immersion about place, which is a series of talks where people in the community learn about Indigenous efforts they may not have known about in depth. During their next session, they address questions and discuss what they learned.

Janis said the next learning forum will be Sept. 26 on civil discourse. She said there will be discussion on where civil discourse was afforded to someone or not, have round table talks and then talk about how people can help moving forward. She said it will be fairly solution-based.

“We can talk all day long about ‘shoulda, coulda, woulda,’ but now we have to be solution-oriented,” she said.

Janis also said it’s important for people to understand the history of Rapid City, even though it may be hard for some people to hear.

“You have to hear it to understand how our community was formed and why the segregation happened the way it did,” she said. “When you understand history more, you understand where a person is coming from and that helps you have empathy because their path is not your path and my path isn’t your path. All our paths are not the same, and the more that we can understand that, the more that we can see why and then what’s next.”

Janis said it’s important for everyone to show up at the table because people are beautifully unique, which should all be accepted and celebrated. She said she knows it sounds cliché, but it’s true, and when people do show up they usually don’t regret it.

She said her main goals are to provide that safe place for people who may experience discrimination and to help area businesses increase employee retention through culturally inclusive workforce development programming, and bring everyone to the table because all voices have to be heard.