New invocation, classroom display policies in works for RCAS

Clergy members, students, staff, community members or any person who wants to give an invocation at the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education meeting may be able to following board approval Tuesday night.

The board approved the first reading of a revised copy of an invocation policy 5-0. Board members Amy Policky and Clay Colombe were absent from the meeting. The policy requires two readings and publication before it is made official.

The revised policy, which was not attached to the agenda but was available at the meeting, states the purpose of the policy of the invocation is to support, wish guidance upon and encourage the board as it fulfills its duties and obligations as board members.

Those hoping to give an invocation at a meeting would need to send a request to the district secretary and could not include content that would harass, discriminate, contain obscenities, threats or intimidations. It also could not violate board policy. Those that violate board policy would not be eligible to provide invocations at future meetings.

Board member Troy Carr said his concern is that a person unfamiliar with how to give an invocation would do so and that it should be delivered by someone who knows what they're doing.

He said a June 6 invocation led by Walter Rasmussen does not reflect Carr's beliefs or that of his church. The invocation in question cannot be heard on the district's video from the June 6 meeting, but public commenters described it Tuesday as a "thinly-veiled" attack on students in the LGBTQ community.

Carr said his other concern is that someone giving an invocation may know the rule, but by the time they get to the podium and talk, the damage could be done.

Board member Jim Hansen said the three minutes set aside for an invocation outlined in the policy is too long, although the time limit was not revised during the meeting.

Some members of the public during public comment asked if an invocation was necessary at all.

The board also discussed a classroom displays and decorations policy, similar to that adopted by the Lead-Deadwood School District Monday night.

Materials would not be allowed to represent any "controversial subject matter or political or religious messages." This could include materials endorsing a candidate, platform, position, political party or slogan; concepts, images, slogans or phrases in the media and associated with controversy or a movement or cause; and concepts, images, slogans or phrases that would be deemed offensive, obscene or inflammatory.

According to the policy, the United States flag nor that of any state in the Union, in an unaltered form, are considered controversial. Temporary materials displayed for instruction are exempt from the policy as long as the items are part of a lesson and are based on the approved curriculum and content standards, and school and grade level appropriate.

Materials on display on school property can be seen as an endorsement by the district and can be removed by the principal, superintendent or designee if determined to be in violation of the policy.

Members of the public who commented on the policy said they wondered if the policy extended to jewelry or clothing. Board President Kate Thomas said the policy is on classroom displays and material, not what people wear.

During the meeting, the board approved its consent agenda without discussion and no items were pulled. One item approved included a parental guide and reference page for parental/guardian rights.

According to the resolution, the district has seen a need for parents and guardians to have a guided resource for explanations of rights in RCAS policies, South Dakota Codified Law and directions and procedures.

The resolution creates a committee that includes three board members, a principal from each school level and at least one parent from each school to create a reference document that includes a list of common problems parents may encounter and which department to contact for solutions; a list of policies and procedures associated with solutions to common problems and links to policies; a diagram of how to move beyond the first administrative contact if the solution is not resolved; a list of links to the grade level and class standards; a list of links to class standards, curriculum, age appropriateness in curriculum, lesson material and homework assigned; links to grade level curriculum resources for each subject; and a link to a summary of each school's improvement plan.

The document would be included in the student handbooks for each level or in a separate resource on an annual basis, housed on the district's website and the committee's work will be finished and materials posted before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

During the meeting, Thomas said she could not give an update on the original list of books slated for destruction on the surplus list because they are still under investigation.

Nicole Swigart, who was named as the interim CEO for RCAS, said she started her first day Tuesday and attended the meeting.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

