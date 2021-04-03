New law makes it more expensive, timely for women to make maiden name middle name

“If concerns are found during the next year it can be addressed in the next legislative session,” Reimer said.

“While I believe there could’ve been a compromise for maiden names shifting to the middle name, ultimately that was not the decision made by other stakeholders at this time,” said Castleberry.

HB 1067 gained unanimous approval from the House Judiciary Committee after testimony from the registers of deeds in Meade, Minnehaha, Brown and Hutchinson counties.

A legislator did ask about middle names but the issue was brushed aside, Haksgaard said.

The House unanimously passed the bill after it was placed on the consent calendar, which means it was voted on without debate.

HB 1067 again unanimously sailed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee after testimony from the Meade, Haakon, Brown and Bon Homme registers of deeds.

Haksgaard, who didn’t learn about the bill until it made its way to the Senate, testified in favor of it but said it needed to be amended to allow for middle name changes.

Castleberry said she wouldn’t be opposed to that but then no one suggested an amendment.