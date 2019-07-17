A new district ranger has been appointed to lead the Black Hills National Forest's Mystic District, which has its office in Rapid City.
Jim Gubbels will begin his duties in the district on Monday. He previously served as the timber program manager and contracting officer of the Chippewa National Forest in northern Minnesota since 2011.
Prior to joining the Forest Service, Gubbels worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, in roles including state lands section manager in St. Paul and area forest supervisor in Bemidji. Prior to that, he worked as a park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Saylorville Lake in Iowa.
“I’m honored and excited to continue my public service career as the Mystic District ranger in the Black Hills," Gubbels said in a news release. "There are many diverse interests on this forest, and I look forward to working with forest employees, our partners and cooperators to manage our public lands.”
Gubbels holds a bachelor's degree in forest management and a master’s degree in forest biology from Iowa State University. He and his wife, Kristi, have two sons, Nick and Nate. Nick is a civil engineer in Fargo, North Dakota, and Nate will be a senior at South Dakota State University this fall studying natural resources law enforcement and wildlife/fisheries biology.
Gubbels is the first permanent appointment as district ranger for the Mystic District since Black Hills National Forest Supervisor Mark Van Every acknowledged a leadership change last year that resulted in the departure of then-Mystic District Ranger Ruth Esperance. The Mystic District is one of four districts in the Black Hills National Forest.