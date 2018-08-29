Stagebarn Middle School in Summerset opens this week and has students, laptops and athletics — they're just waiting on a logo for their mascot, the Stallions.
The $16 million facility in the Meade County School District houses fifth- through seventh-grade students this year, and eighth grade joins next year. The current eighth-grade class did not move to avoid shifting those students to their fourth school in four years.
"We figured that was too many building changes for one class," Stagebarn Middle School Principal Dave Olson said Tuesday.
His favorite element of the new facility, which includes wider hallways and maker-style spaces, is the natural light.
"It's so conducive to learning," Olson said. "There's light in every room."
Stagebarn houses over 300 students. In the past, students in the growing southern neck of Meade County attended kindergarten through sixth grade at Piedmont Valley Elementary School. Then, they would enroll in the district's other junior high, Sturgis Williams.
Located on the 12000 block of Sturgis Road about 11 miles northwest of Rapid City, Stagebarn will now serve those students matriculating from Piedmont.
And they'll have their own Stallions logo, too.
"We're working with an individual who has a couple different drawings," Olson said. "And we'll choose soon."