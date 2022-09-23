New nonprofit looks to provide opportunity for youth by working with horses

PINE RIDGE — With his family’s new ranch, another dream is closer to fruition for Stan Brewer.

Brewer, co-owner of the Brew Crew, was raised on horses and knows the value they provide for people. He also wants it to be a positive thing for kids when they don’t have something to do.

He’s looking to do that by providing youth the opportunity to learn, interact and ride with horses at his indoor arena on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

That’s what Brewer’s new nonprofit Sage to Saddle is slated to do.

“Let it be therapy for them, be suicide prevention, because the suicide rate is so freakin' high on the Res,” Brewer said. “It'll be a good outlet for kids to be able to have that.

“I want it to be for kids that don't have the opportunity that my kids have, or that I had. To give them a chance to be able to ride horse and be one with the horse and learn from the horse and teach the horse and our for kids, if they're too scared to ride horses, you know, they can pet them, they can brush them, they can play with them. It's just so therapeutic."

For several years, Brewer had the idea for his horse therapy project, but it was a photographer by the name of Nate Bressler who really helped kick things off for Brewer.

While he was on an assignment to photograph the Indian Horse Relays, Bressler met with Brewer and they became friends and Brewer shared his idea for his youth horse program.

“I knew the need was there, but I never really thought too much about it,” Brewer said. “Until Nate, he came out and we're talking about the things that go on on the Res and whatever. And, he was like ‘Well, I really want try to do this.’ And I first thought ‘how are we gonna do that? I don't know anyone. I don't know anybody.’”

But Bressler did know people.

“He's like ‘I can talk to people and we can see what we can do,’” Brewer said. “So I was like ‘Yeah, I'm down.’ So we started it.”

Starting off with small donations, Brewer and Bressler have been working to get the word out hoping for more and larger donations.

“Everyone we talked to loves the idea and knows it would be good, but we just got to get the ball rolling now and get to work,” Brewer said.

When Stan and his wife, Ella Brewer, were originally looking at buying their home, they had originally looked at their current ranch in 2019 but had been denied financing.

Three years later, Ella convinced Stan to look once more at buying the ranch that was still available. “It was meant to be” according to Ella and the Brewers moved into their new home this past February and on the ranch it included an indoor arena ready to go.

“I'm excited to see the kids interact with horses,” Ella said. “I didn't grow up around horses so, oddly enough, I don't ride the horses. But they are really therapeutic to me. I have my favorites and I can probably help Stan do anything with the horses except for get on and ride one.

“I'm excited to see kids bond with the horses because even if they're scared to ride they can still create those relationships with a horse from the ground.”

The plan, Stan said, is for the program to start in the late fall but might be closer to December when they open.

They are looking to provide after school shuttle service from Pine Ridge to the arena which is 16 miles west of town.

Stan said that he plans on offering food along with a required homework time for people and the opportunity for others to teach the Lakota language and traditions.

“We hope to encourage today’s and future generations' sense of pride. This would be a healthy alternative from the prevalent poverty and substance abuse, a major contributing factor to late winter’s 'suicide season,' a number four times the national average,” according to the organization’s website.