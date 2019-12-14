Bell ringers for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills are out in force, but people who don’t have spare change can give via smartphone. Meanwhile, Youth & Family Services has moved its Girls Inc. angel tree program to its website. These online options are new this Christmas season as nonprofits look for fresh ways to attract donors.
“People have moved a lot of their life online,” said Capt. Kelsie Moreno of Salvation Army of the Black Hills. She and her husband, Javier, oversee the Salvation Army’s operations in western South Dakota. “Most people don’t carry cash anymore. That’s definitely why we wanted to include technology.”
Red kettles
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills has a goal to raise $390,000 with this year’s red kettle Christmas spirit campaign. As of Dec. 10, $125,000 had been raised. Red kettles will be out accepting cash or online donations until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Through Dec. 31, donations can be mailed or dropped off at the Salvation Army’s office, 405 N. Cherry Ave. in Rapid City.
The Salvation Army organization tested Google Pay and Apple Pay in four U.S. cities in 2018, then decided to use those online pay options nationwide this year. Locally, donors who learn about the smartphone pay options like it, Moreno said. Bell ringers say some people have stopped to pull up the donation page with their phone, and they’re happy with how easy it is.
“The challenge is getting people to slow down long enough as they walk past the kettle to know (online giving) is even an option,” Moreno said.
The physical change to the traditional red kettle is subtle.
“On every kettle stand, you’ll see a sign with the Google Pay and Apple Pay logos, and it has the NFC chip. You can hold your phone next to the chip and it will bring up the donation page,” Moreno said. “It’s really simple. It walks them through making a donation.”
Those who don’t use Google Pay or Apple Pay can take a photo of a QR code with their phone to bring up the donation page. The page has a form that suggests giving $5, $10 or $25. Donors also can type in a different amount.
The red kettle fundraiser generates money that supports Salvation Army programs in western South Dakota year-round, Moreno said, including food programs, youth activities for children, utility assistance, clothing, school supplies and much more.
“We’re a third of the way to our goal. We really appreciate the generosity of this community. I personally am overwhelmed by it,” said Moreno, who was transferred here with her husband in June. The couple had previously spent 13 years with the Salvation Army in Detroit.
“We’re already loving Rapid City. It’s a great town, and the Black hills are so beautiful,” she said.
One Christmas tradition that hasn’t changed is the Salvation Army’s angel trees. There are 115 trees this year at locations throughout the Black Hills, including Rushmore Mall, both Rapid City Walmarts, city offices, small businesses, doctors’ offices and more, Moreno said. Gifts must be purchased and brought back to the angel trees between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17; return dates may vary by location.
Fulfill Christmas wishes
Youth & Family Services partners with local radio stations to collect gifts for children and teens in the Girls Inc. program. For the past eight years, an angel tree has been in the office of Riverfront Broadcasting studios in downtown Rapid City. This year, the “angel tree” program has moved online.
The online option allows people to select a girl to shop for from the convenience of a smartphone or computer. Previously, people had to go to the Riverfront Broadcasting studios during business hours to choose an angel off the tree. Star 106.3, Q92.3 and KOTA are co-sponsoring the program.
“We were trying to use the online option to up the amount of cards that were claimed,” said April Goodhart, program director for Star 106.3. “Because of our front desk hours being the same hours people work during the day, we thought if they had the online option, the only time they have to come downtown is to drop off gifts.”
Goodhart and Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator with YFS, came up with the online option. Each girl’s first name, age and wish list are on the YFS website. Donors simply need to click the box of the girl they choose, send an email to YFS, and the website will indicate the girl’s wish is being fulfilled. The actual gifts need to be wrapped and dropped off in person at Riverfront Broadcasting studios, 518 St. Joseph St.
As of Dec. 12, 33 girls’ wishes needed to be fulfilled. Go to http://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/gifts-for-girls/ to sponsor a girl this holiday season.
The deadline to drop off gifts is 5 p.m. Dec. 16, but Goodhart said the drop-off process is being streamlined this year and hopefully the change will encourage some last-minute sponsors to choose and shop for girls this weekend.
On Dec. 16, people who have gifts to drop off can call Riverfront Broadcasting at 342-2000 between 7 and 9 a.m. to let the staff know items are on their way.
“Someone will meet them and grab their gifts from them. They won’t even have to get out of their car,” Goodhart said.
YFS staff will then pick up the gifts and deliver them to the girls before Christmas.