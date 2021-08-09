New open-container ordinance keeps Sturgis police busy

Sheriff Ron Merwin said weekend temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s giving way to cooler conditions in the mid- to upper 70s on Monday have helped ease the load on law enforcement officials.

“The first few days really whupped us. We were just going from call to call all day,” Merwin said at a Monday briefing at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.

“Today (Monday) seems to be a little bit lighter. Whether people just stayed in camp for a little extra while, I don’t know,” he said.

From 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Sturgis police reported 138 calls for service, down from the 376 calls on Friday and 270 on Saturday.

“Overall our other arrests and other citations are down compared to last year,” VanDewater said.

Calls for service by the Sheriff’s Office remained steady throughout the weekend with 104 on Friday, 82 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday.

In a release from Sturgis public information officer Christina Steele, as of Monday morning, the city had issued 729 temporary vendor licenses, compared to 636 in 2019, what Steele referred to as the last pre-COVID rally.