Rapid City is continuing to craft an ordinance regulating the 620 new parking meters that will be installed throughout downtown.
The first reading of the ordinance was scheduled for Wednesday's Legal and Finance committee meeting but was continued until next month by a unanimous vote. City Attorney Landeen said the language of the ordinance is still being developed.
Meters could be installed as early as June along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth streets and along Sixth, Seventh and Ninth streets.
The city council approved their $713,000 purchase at a meeting last month.
Payments can be made to the meters with coins, by credit or debit card, and through a mobile app. App users are alerted when their time is running low and can add money to their meter by phone.
Similar meters are in use in downtown Sioux Falls and Deadwood.
City long-range planner Sarah Hanzel said Wednesday that the city still plans to charge 25 cents for 15 minutes of time and a $1 minimum for card users.
Hanzel also said the city is working to open a wait list to residents interested in obtaining parking permits.
Meter provider IPS Group of San Diego has estimated the meters could pay for themselves within their first year and bring in $3.1 million over their first five.