A new group promoting soil health in South Dakota is looking to work with farmers to put data behind practices meant to better crop ground.
Excited to collect and dig into that data is Maddy Rabenhorst, newly hired with the Soil Health Partnership to work with farmers in South Dakota and North Dakota implementing new soil health practices in their fields.
The Soil Health Partnership is an initiative of the National Corn Growers Association with headquarters near St. Louis. It’s spread to 14 states with Rabenhorst being the first field manager in the Dakotas.
She started in early November, working from her home near Salem, South Dakota, where her husband, Bryce, farms full time.
Rabenhorst is working closely with the South Dakota Corn Growers Association and other organizations to enroll farmers interested in trying something new on their farms. She works with them to set up large-scale plots – between 20 and 80 acres. Farmers can choose if they want to focus on strip tilling or no till or if they want to grow cover crops.
“What’s really neat … the farmer can implement that any way he wants,” Rabenhorst said. “We just ask that they have yield data so we can crunch those numbers.”
It’s a more flexible, farmer-focused set up than programs universities or some other organizations do, she said. And if a farmer finds something is not working for them, they can change it up.
“As long as we’re focusing on soil health,” Rabenhorst added.
In North Dakota, the Soil Health Partnership is adding more wheat farms to its fold with support from two of the organization’s partners, General Mills and the National Wheat Foundation.
The Soil Health Partnership offers financial assistance, depending on what practice a farmer is taking up.
It’s the data that interests Rabenhorst. Before filling the new position with the Soil Health Partnership, she worked at an agricultural cooperative in southeastern South Dakota. She was heavily involved with using data from precision management tools, and that will be a focus of her new job, too.
“The data side is big part of the job and a big part of the mission,” she said.
The Soil Health Partnership helps farmers gain insights about their soil health characteristics and how using conservation tillage systems, cover crops or precision nutrient management can benefit their operation, Rabenhorst explained. The program tests soil nutrient levels and other measurements such as aggregate stability and active carbon. It collects yield data so the farmer can gauge how the practices are working.
“Right now there’s a disconnect between soil health and how it’s impacting producers and their bottom line. That’s where Soil Health Partnership comes in,” Rabenhorst said. “We want to work with growers to help implement soil health practices on their farms, but also help them understand and determine, with analysis, how it’s impacting their operation.”
Jim Ristau, sustainability director for South Dakota Corn said they’re hoping to learn more about soil health benefits and economics, and Rabenhorst will be another resource for farmers to go to with their questions.
“We already have a lot of conservation tillage farmers. Maybe we can take it to the next level,” Ristau said.
The Soil Health Partnership also hired a new lead scientist, Dr. Maria Bowman, and a program coordinator, Stacey Stiens, who are based at the St. Louis headquarters.
Rabenhorst holds a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University, with a minor in insect pest management. She is working toward a Master of Science in agronomy through Iowa State University’s distance learning program.
At their farm near Salem, Rabenhorst and her husband have a minimum till operation and participate in the Conservation Stewardship Program. Her dad makes an effort to build soil health, too. She grew up northwest of Webster, South Dakota, where her dad, Bryan Anderson, still farms. For the last five years or so, he’s applied bacteria to the soil to make the soil well balanced and help residue break down better.
When farmers try new things in the name of soil health, it makes farming fun, Rabenhorst said.
“I think it’s important we start focusing on our one most important resource, which is the soil,” she said.
She’s confident that many farmers are interested in improving the health of their soils. The problem, as she sees it, is they don’t know how.
“We hope we’re that step to help them,” she said.
Soil Health Partnership is looking for a variety of farmers to sign up. Maybe a producer has never practiced no till or maybe they’ve done it for decades but never tried cover crops – Rabenhorst encourages all of them to reach out to her or contact South Dakota corn.
Rabenhorst can be reached at 605-421-4090 or rabenhorst@ncga.com.
She encourages growers interested in learning more about the Soil Health Partnership and sustainable farming to attend the organization’s Soil Health Summit, a two-day meeting in St. Louis set for Jan. 15 and 16. This is the first year the organization will have a statistically significant number of farms, so the hope is to provide farmers with insights on what partners are seeing in the field, Rabenhorst said.
Registration, open online at www.soilhealthpartnership.org, is $100, but Rabenhorst said some complementary tickets are available.