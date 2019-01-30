Buche Foods, already bringing a new grocery store to Pine Ridge, announced Wednesday that a Hardware Hank will be part of its new business.
“One of the biggest questions we kept getting from the community was ‘what are you going to do about hardware?’” RF Buche, president of GF Buche Company, said in a release. “We’ve crossed the country seeking out the best fit for products and the best fit for the community. Hardware Hank is both.”
With the Feb. 9 closing of the Sioux Nation Shopping Center, Buche Foods will continue to bus shoppers to Lynn’s Dakotamart in Martin on Monday through Friday as they make the grocery and hardware store transition.
Buche Foods now operates grocery stores in Mission, Wagner and Gregory and has convenience stores — called Gus Stops in honor of company founder Gus Buche — in Lake Andes, White River, Wagner and Mission.
The Oglala Sioux Council voted last month to award a contract for control of Pine Ridge’s only grocery store to Buche Foods, replacing a company that operated Sioux Nation Shopping Center for 50 years.
The new Pine Ridge store plans to increase home, hardware and paint selections, sporting goods, and farm and ranch products.
Hardware Hank is working with RF Buche to customize its merchandise to match the needs of Pine Ridge, the release said.
Buche Foods and Hardware Hank plan to open soon, the release stated.