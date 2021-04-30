New Rapid City mural takes viewers on ride through the sacred Black Hills

A new mural on a Rapid City bike shop takes viewers on a ride through sacred Lakota sites, traditional medicines and animals from Devils Tower in the west to the Badlands in the east.
“It’s about the history of South Dakota, all the way back to the original animals and plants that were in this region prior to inhabitation from anybody,” Derek “Focus” Smith said as he prepared to work on the mural outside Acme Bicycles on Jackson Avenue on Wednesday morning. “So it's just basically acknowledging Unci Make (Mother Earth).”
“These are all things you would see on a trail" while out biking or hiking in the Black Hills, he added.
The spray-painted mural begins with Devils Tower, a towering tree and a magpie bird before moving into rock formations and a lake in the Black Hills or Paha Sapa, which is sacred to the Lakota people and central to their origin story.
Next there are purple pasque flowers, the South Dakota state flower and a traditional medicine.
“The pasque is a beautiful reference,” Smith said. “It’s the first to bloom after the snow and to me that shows resilience, it shows a lot of strength to be able to come forward right after it gets done being cold.”
Smith’s favorite part of the mural is the gray burning sage, another traditional medicine that grows in the Black Hills.
“This is a homage to graffiti, the idea of having movement within the letters,” he said. “You see that same movement within the bends of the blades of the sage.”
After the sage there are bison, prairie dogs and a coyote within the jagged rock formations of the Badlands.
"I like playing with the Badlands, land formations and the light because there's a lot of mystery in the Badlands,” Smith said.
The background colors of the mural represent an entire day, with the sun rising in orange, pink and other warm colors on the left side and setting with cool blues and purples on the right. Smith also integrated abstract images of bicycle gears throughout the painting, an inspiration he took from recycled bike gears that decorate Acme’s front windows.
Smith, who is Lakota and Diné (Navajo), has murals throughout town, including at Art Alley, Woyatan Lutheran Church and the Aby's Feed and Seed building. He’s also created murals in Pine Ridge, in other states and as far away as France.
Smith has collaborated with other professional artists as well as youth, teaching them spray painting and other art styles he learned as a self-taught artist. He’s currently an artist-in-residence at the Red Cloud Indian School, where he’s teaching students how to paint medicinal plants before they create a mural.
“As an Indigenous creative, a lot of belief, a lot of credibility are not given to us in the beginning right from the get-go because of stereotypes that exist that have been built up against Indigenous people in general and Indigenous men,” Smith said. “There's huge walls to climb and huge stereotypes to shatter.”
Tim Rangitsch, owner of the bike shop, also thought about Smith’s identity when he decided to commission the mural, which is visible to people driving northeast along Jackson Boulevard.
“When we bought this building a couple years ago, we were given a 3-inch thick binder of documentation going all the way back to a land purchase of several thousand acres of what is now Rapid City’s west side,” Rangitsch wrote on his Facebook page.
The original purchase, bought for $1,000 in 1874 under the Dakota Territory, was made “before the ink was dry on the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868,” which promised all of Western South Dakota to the Lakota people, Rangitsch wrote. “We are lucky to have a local Indigenous artist, Focus Smith, doing a mural with some imagery that has meaning to the Natives pushed off the land not long ago.”
“Can I really even purchase this when the people selling it never had the right to sell it?” Rangitsch asked while working in his bike shop on Wednesday. “I just thought it’s kind of neat to have a connection (to this history) at least on the building. I know it doesn’t do much good other than maybe bringing some awareness.”
Smith began the mural — which is likely his longest one in Rapid City — on Saturday by painting the wall with white primer. He then used black spray paint to make a rough outline of his design before coloring everything in by the end of Tuesday. He began the final step of the mural on Wednesday morning, filing in details and creating highlights and shadows.
Smith finished the project on Thursday afternoon after working seven to 10 hours each day.
