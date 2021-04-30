New Rapid City mural takes viewers on ride through the sacred Black Hills

Smith has collaborated with other professional artists as well as youth, teaching them spray painting and other art styles he learned as a self-taught artist. He’s currently an artist-in-residence at the Red Cloud Indian School, where he’s teaching students how to paint medicinal plants before they create a mural.

“As an Indigenous creative, a lot of belief, a lot of credibility are not given to us in the beginning right from the get-go because of stereotypes that exist that have been built up against Indigenous people in general and Indigenous men,” Smith said. “There's huge walls to climb and huge stereotypes to shatter.”

Tim Rangitsch, owner of the bike shop, also thought about Smith’s identity when he decided to commission the mural, which is visible to people driving northeast along Jackson Boulevard.

“When we bought this building a couple years ago, we were given a 3-inch thick binder of documentation going all the way back to a land purchase of several thousand acres of what is now Rapid City’s west side,” Rangitsch wrote on his Facebook page.