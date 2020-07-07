New sign store owner guides businesses, customers with COVID-19 signs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Curtis Lout is trying to make Signs Now a one-stop-shop for businesses’ needs, including signs on COVID-19.

Lout took over the business April 1 and is combining it with his current business to focus on signs and installations.

“I thought it was a good fit to better serve our customers,” he said.

After serving in the Marine Corps for four years in the early to mid-’90s, Lout went to art school in Denver and lived there until 2009.

He said he later decided to return to the Black Hills, although it wasn’t his hometown of Aberdeen where he started using his design skills to open a sign company.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed throughout the state, Lout and his team at Signs Now consulted with other small, local businesses on their physical space, preparing employees for the return of customers and visitors.

He said the company made safety signs, social distancing graphics, installed sneeze guards and shields, outdoor banners and more.