New sign store owner guides businesses, customers with COVID-19 signs

Curtis Lout is trying to make Signs Now a one-stop-shop for businesses’ needs, including signs on COVID-19.
Lout took over the business April 1 and is combining it with his current business to focus on signs and installations.
“I thought it was a good fit to better serve our customers,” he said.
After serving in the Marine Corps for four years in the early to mid-’90s, Lout went to art school in Denver and lived there until 2009.
He said he later decided to return to the Black Hills, although it wasn’t his hometown of Aberdeen where he started using his design skills to open a sign company.
As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed throughout the state, Lout and his team at Signs Now consulted with other small, local businesses on their physical space, preparing employees for the return of customers and visitors.
He said the company made safety signs, social distancing graphics, installed sneeze guards and shields, outdoor banners and more.
He said 75% of the work they’ve done in the last month or two is COVID-19-related.
“One thing I like about the sign business is that it always evolves with the times,” Lout said. “You see a downturn in one thing and an upturn on the other side.”
Lout said he’s learned about the virus through the signs he makes, as well as his wife who’s a health care worker. He said he’s used the knowledge to expand his customer portal to help clients online.
In addition to COVID-19 signs, Lout said he’s made a number of yard signs for high school and elementary graduations, teacher appreciation and more.
“We’re just really trying to support other small businesses in the community for yard signs and graduation,” he said. “I think this is the time for small businesses to really work together to help each other out.”
Getting back to normal, though, he said the business is focusing on vehicle wraps, trailer graphics, more installations, channel letters and more.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.