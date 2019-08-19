At nearly 70 feet in height, the brightly colored slide towered over Brynley Arnold.
But the 7-year-old Wyomingite wasn't scared. She grabbed an inner tube, stepped aboard a conveyor belt and within moments had scaled the beast.
Taking a seat at the top of the slide, she used the handrails on either side of her to propel herself forward. In a matter of seconds, gravity carried her down the slide's several hills and safely to the bottom, where she whooshed to a final halt across a patch of artificial grass.
"I thought it was amazing," Brynley exclaimed after getting to her feet.
Managers of Rushmore Tramway Adventures said her reaction is on par with what they've come to expect from the new ride, which officially opened in late June.
"People love it," said Cameron Fullerton, the park's operations manager. "It’s literally been a better reception from everybody else than we even anticipated."
Founded in 1965 as a cable car service for sightseers, the Keystone park reopened under new ownership in 1999 as an alpine slide attraction, according to its website. Zip line courses were added in 2013.
According to Fullerton, the park began to look at adding a tubing slide roughly two years ago. He and general manager Mackenzie Hill said they were inspired by similar attractions that they observed during their travels to other parks.
Space was made for the slide by excavating a hillside portion of the park's property, Hill said. In its place are four slide lanes guarded by inflatable bumpers and lined with a bristly material made from recycled traffic cones. One of the zip lines had to be moved to make room and is now suspended high above the slide.
Unlike many winter tubing attractions, Fullerton said the park's slide is unique because it is not situated on a leased ski slope. It was constructed and designed by hand, he said, allowing for greater freedom over its final look and feel.
It's also the only ride that the park built entirely in-house, Fullerton said.
Each of the slide lanes extend about 450 feet, according to the park's website, and one is much less steep for more timid riders. Hill said riders travel downhill at a speed nearing 30 miles per hour, thanks in no small part to the park staffers who grease the bottom of each tube before takeoff.
As the park prepares to wind down operations for the season, its managers described the new ride as early success.
“It just gets better the more as you go on it,” Hill said.