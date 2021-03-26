New 'South Dakota One-Stop Complex' being built in north Rapid City

West River residents will soon have a new centralized location to seek services from seven state agencies following a Friday groundbreaking of the South Dakota One-Stop Complex in Rapid City.

The two-story, 100,000 square-foot building will house offices of the Department of Social Services, Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Revenue and South Dakota Lottery, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration. The complex will be located at 221 Mall Drive, between the Rushmore Mall and Lowe's.

Rapid City-based Dream Design International is developing the complex and will be leasing it back to the state, the company's CEO Hani Shafai said. The South Dakota One-Stop Complex was designed by JLG Architects and will be built by Scull Construction Service. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

Shafai said the complex will allow the state to provide more streamlined and efficient services to South Dakota residents. The groundbreaking comes after months of design meetings, planning and one-on-one discussions with representatives from each department, he said.

"We will the best facility to serve taxpayers for many, many years," Shafai said.