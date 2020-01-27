New store opens to fill gap from recent closures

Makenna Noyes spoke up after reading a Jan. 21 Journal story about the closing of three downtown Rapid City women’s clothing boutiques.
“I want Rapid City to know about my boutique that’s new to downtown,” Noyes wrote in an email. "I just opened."
Noyes opened Kalon Threads, offering casual, casual business and athletic wear to women age 18-35, in an intimate second-floor space at 518 Sixth St., in August of 2019.
Noyes, who grew up in Michigan and graduated from the University of Wyoming, said the closing of other boutiques doesn’t mean there is a glut of similar stores.
“There are a lot of places where you can buy clothes. There’s also a lot of places where you can eat, but we also have our favorite restaurants,” she said. “I like the perspective that when there are more of us, we do better.”
Her goal is to maintain Kalon Threads as a unique shopping experience. The term Kalon, she said, means ‘inner strength or beauty.’
“My focus is on helping women find pieces that make them feel comfortable in their own skin,” she said.
Noyes is a 25-year-old newlywed who moved to Rapid City 2 1/2 years ago. At first her store was solely an online presence operating out of her home, first filling one downstairs room, then another spare bedroom.
“I thought, two bedrooms in our house is when we should start looking for a space,” she said.
The entrance to her downtown shop is a plain door just to the right of Black Hills Barber Shop, marked with a small sign. Customers will climb a long flight of stairs to locate her shop in Suite 5 on the second floor.
“They do have to find me,” she said.
The small space means a personal shopping experience, where she can connect with her customers.
“My favorite thing about being here is people are in the moment when they are in here. Yes, they found clothes that make them feel really good, but they also took 30 minutes, or an hour out of their day when they were having a true connection with people,” she said.
Noyes said having an online store helps mitigate the lack of an actual storefront window where she can display her clothing.
“I really work hard on social media and marketing in that way to make people aware that we’re here,” she said.
See her website, kalonthreads.com, or her Facebook page for more information.
Dakota Market Square close to announcing tenants
Renovation of the former Northgate Shopping Center in Rapid City continues.
Developer Hani Shafai said he is close to signing leases for new tenants for the former home of Big Kmart, which closed not long after Shafai’s Dream Design International purchased the East North Street shopping center in July 2018.
Among the replacements for the lost retailer will likely be a fitness center and a grocery store, but Shafai isn’t ready to name names.
“Not yet,” he said. “We’re working with three different parties (for the grocery store), but we don’t know which one is coming yet.”
Leases for more retail and professional office tenants are also close to completion, he said. A full-service car wash and a coffee shop is also slated for the property.
“We basically would be almost completely filled up,” he said.
Area Walmart stores adjusting hours of operation
Three area Walmart stores, two in Rapid City and one in Spearfish, will no longer be open 24 hours per day as of Feb. 1.
Starting on that date, their new hours will be 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
"We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers," said a Walmart spokesperson in an email response.
"Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our stores, we will be adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods," the email stated.