New store opens to fill gap from recent closures

“I thought, two bedrooms in our house is when we should start looking for a space,” she said.

The entrance to her downtown shop is a plain door just to the right of Black Hills Barber Shop, marked with a small sign. Customers will climb a long flight of stairs to locate her shop in Suite 5 on the second floor.

“They do have to find me,” she said.

The small space means a personal shopping experience, where she can connect with her customers.

“My favorite thing about being here is people are in the moment when they are in here. Yes, they found clothes that make them feel really good, but they also took 30 minutes, or an hour out of their day when they were having a true connection with people,” she said.

Noyes said having an online store helps mitigate the lack of an actual storefront window where she can display her clothing.

“I really work hard on social media and marketing in that way to make people aware that we’re here,” she said.

See her website, kalonthreads.com, or her Facebook page for more information.

