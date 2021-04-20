New teen drivers license law to take effect July 1 in state

Changes to teen driver’s license laws resulting from a 2020 state Senate bill will take effect July 1 after Gov. Kristi Noem pushed back implementation of the law for a year due to COVID-19.
The new law applies to existing and new learner’s and restricted permit applicants. No one will be grandfathered into the old law unless they have already upgraded to an unrestricted adult driver’s license.
“This new law changes some of the eligibility requirements for teen instruction permits and operator licenses,” Jane Schrank, director of the state Driver Licensing Program, said in a news release. “We encourage young drivers and their families to closely review the new law and its provisions before July 1 to see how they will be impacted.”
For those seeking instruction permits, they must be eligible (driven 90 days on the permit with driver’s education courses or 180 days without driver’s ed) to upgrade to a Restricted Permit and have done so before July 1.
Those not eligible to upgrade to a Restricted Permit, under the new laws, must drive on the Instruction Permit for either 180 days with driver’s ed or 275 days without, and must have a minimum of 50 hours of parent or guardian-supervised driving (which includes 10 hours at night and 10 in inclement weather) to upgrade. Upon completion of those requirements, the parent or guardian will need to sign a Supervised Driving Statement to affirm the permit holder has completed the supervised driving as required.
Restricted Permits that are not upgraded to Operator licenses before July 1 also fall under the new law. Beginning July 1, anyone under 18 must hold a Restricted Permit for six months, as well as meet all other requirements, before upgrading to a full Operator license. Restricted Permit holders cannot have any passengers outside of their immediate family or household for six months after the permit was issued. After six months, Restricted Permit holders are allowed to have one passenger outside their immediate family.
Full Operator licenses require an applicant to be at least 16 years old and have driven on a Restricted Permit for at least six months.
For more information on the updated laws, visit the Driver’s Licensing website at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing or contact the state Driver Licensing Program via email at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6883.