New teen drivers license law to take effect July 1 in state

Changes to teen driver’s license laws resulting from a 2020 state Senate bill will take effect July 1 after Gov. Kristi Noem pushed back implementation of the law for a year due to COVID-19.

The new law applies to existing and new learner’s and restricted permit applicants. No one will be grandfathered into the old law unless they have already upgraded to an unrestricted adult driver’s license.

“This new law changes some of the eligibility requirements for teen instruction permits and operator licenses,” Jane Schrank, director of the state Driver Licensing Program, said in a news release. “We encourage young drivers and their families to closely review the new law and its provisions before July 1 to see how they will be impacted.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For those seeking instruction permits, they must be eligible (driven 90 days on the permit with driver’s education courses or 180 days without driver’s ed) to upgrade to a Restricted Permit and have done so before July 1.