Editor's note: Keep it Civil is an occasional series featuring a rundown of noteworthy civil lawsuits and opinions in state and federal court in and around western South Dakota.
New Opinions
U.S. District Court
On Aug. 13, U.S. District of South Dakota Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken, in Rapid City, denied motions filed by Marlon Iron Crow for a new trial and to acquit a jury's conviction for second-degree murder in the November 2016 death of Craig Charging Crow in Porcupine. Iron Crow failed to sow doubt in the court's eyes on the credibility of the state's witnesses, including a boy who was 12 years old at the time of the incident. "Although the jury's verdict was contrary to defendant's interests, that does not render the verdict a miscarriage of justice," Judge Viken wrote. The court moved for sentencing.
State Supreme Court
The South Dakota Supreme Court issued an opinion Aug. 16 that the state did not quickly enough appeal a circuit court's decision to reverse a Rapid City magistrate judge's ruling on a Nevada man's drunk driving arrest. Irwin Sharpfish was arrested at 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2015, at a Corner Pantry gas-station pump by Officer Garrett Loen of the Rapid City Police Department for suspicion of drunk driving. Police records show Sharpfish failed an eyesight test and later blew a .22 blood-alcohol-content reading into a breathalyzer.
A magistrate judge denied Sharpfish's attorney's motion to suppress the dashcam video, but a judge on the 7th Judicial Circuit Court ruled Sharpfish's case sent back to the lower court, arguing the motion to suppress should have been granted. The state's attorneys appealed this circuit court ruling, but according to the state's high court, not fast enough.
The state's appeal was untimely "[b]ecause the State appealed more than ten days after the notice of entry of the order," Judge Kern said, writing for the unanimous court.
New Lawsuits
State Circuit Court
On Aug. 24, Robert Huwe sued Liechty Homes, Inc., a North Dakota company with an office in Black Hawk, and Schult Homes, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of cedar-sided homes, for the construction of a home that Huwe claims is defective. He notes, in the court document filed in Meade County and the 4th Judicial Circuit, that many of the siding boards "were inches short of what they should have been" and that "none of the siding was caulked or seal at any of the corners or around the windows." Other problems included water seepage, due to negligent construction.
U.S. District Court
On. Aug. 17, James Grap, an inmate in county jail, sued the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County Jail and the La Vista (Neb.) Police Department for a range of alleged violations, including excessive force. Grap said in February during an arrest by U.S. Marshals and the La Vista police on an outstanding warrant, a K-9 police dog attacked him after he'd submitted peacefully for arrest. Grap also claims officers at the county jail have denied him necessary medical treatment and that, as a Catholic, he cannot freely express his religion. He has asked for $2 million.