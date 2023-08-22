Flanked by the Post 22 Honor Guard and following a Lakota blessing from Doyle Pipe On Head, the newly minted doors of the Rapid City Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic officially opened, ushering in a new era of "hope and healing," according to Lisa Curnes, medical center director for VA Black Hills.

Nearly 400 local veterans, medical professionals and prominent community members gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting and open house, joined by VA leaders, Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, and South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.

Project planning for the 49,000-square-foot, multi-million-dollar facility began in 2014, with a groundbreaking in 2021. Dream Design International built the campus, and President Hani Shafai explained the project faced challenges from supply chain to workforce, calling the work "very little" they could do to repay the sacrifice of our nation's veterans.

The community-based outpatient clinic is roughly triple the size of the old building and sits at the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Catron Boulevard in Rapid City. Offices moved in mid-August, and the new clinic will service approximately 7,000 veterans.

The sprawling, open facility hosts services from cardiology to audiology, provides ample space for mental health care and options for telehealth, as well as physical therapy and space for patients' families.

"What you see in this beautiful clinic are state-of-the-art medical services, state-of-the-art customer service and support, and a journey of honor for every veteran who receives care in this facility," said Robert McDivitt, Veterans Integrated Services Network 23 Midwest Network Coordinator.

In March of last year, the VA issued an official recommendation to close the Hot Springs and Fort Meade facilities in western South Dakota, a recommendation that was met with outrage from local veterans and South Dakota's congressional delegation. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with Johnson, partnered with bipartisan colleagues to withhold nominations from the VAs Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Committee, colloquially called the "Error" Committee, to prevent the closure of rural facilities. Johnson told the Journal at the time he understood the needs of the future VA would be different than the needs of the past, but the data used in making those judgments was inaccurate.

"There have been many times in this country's history where we have not done our best for the men and women in uniform. And there have been too many times over the years where we have not done our best every day for our veterans," Johnson said during Thursday's opening ceremony. "I'm proud, because as I have gone through this facility, as I have talked to the people who work here, as I've talked to the people who are already receiving care, it is obvious to me that we have made an investment that is worthy of the veterans who every day did their best, and is worthy of the caregivers who every day do their best."

The LEAD Act

Last week, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing oversight and accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Leadership, Engagement, Accountability and Development (LEAD) Act would modernize oversight processes to improve the VA's ability to terminate so-called bad actors. Rounds told the Journal the legislation comes after the VA was forced to negotiate with union employees who had been terminated for alleged inappropriate behavior.

"We've decided that we need to change some of the laws that they use in order to protect veterans from inappropriate activity on the part of VA employees," Rounds said.

LEAD would also solidify standards and training, require regular in-person oversight visits, and consolidate accountability, patient safety and care quality into a single office within the VA, holding leadership accountable and setting guidelines for rank-and-file employees to improve the overall quality of service to veterans, Rounds said.

The GUARD Act

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley signed a letter with 43 other Attorneys General asking Congress to approve the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (G.U.A.R.D.) Veterans Affairs Benefits Act.

GUARD would hold accountable the unaccredited and unregulated actors who target veterans applying for federal benefits and gain access to their personal information. Laws regulating those who help veterans apply for benefits and determined whether and how much they can charge for those services were removed in 2006, leaving the door open for unaccredited services to turn a profit without oversight. The letter highlights how these businesses skirt regulatory requirements, leaving veterans on the hook with little representation or recourse.

"These unaccredited actors take advantage by gaining access to a veteran's benefits information," Jackley said in a statement. "They are preying on our veterans and their families who have given so much for our nation."

Jackley encouraged veterans who believe they are victims of fraud to contact the Attorney General's Division of Consumer Protection at consumerhelp@state.sd.us, 1-(800)-300-1986 or (605) 773-4400.

Fort Meade services

The Fort Meade Medical Center in Sturgis will continue to treat patients with psychiatric conditions despite a year-long renovation project set to begin in September.

The renovation project will displace the acute in-patient beds, which at times treat anywhere from one to six veterans, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Public Information Officer Thomas Johnson. They'll be transitioning anyone currently in in-patient treatment to either a community partner or neighboring V.A. facility like Sheridan or Sioux Falls, and won't be taking new in-patient admissions.

Fort Meade will continue to treat veterans with psychiatric conditions, including those who show up in crisis. Johnson reiterated veterans seeking help will be stabilized and cared for regardless of the construction work. Its psychologists and trained nursing staff will be on site throughout the duration of the project.

"We do not want to confuse veterans," Johnson said. "They come to the V.A. in acute mental crisis — we take care of and we stabilize them in our emergency department just like anywhere in the community...That is what we do. While that veteran is stabilized that's when we find beds."

The remodel comes as a result of recommendations following a rigorous certification process by the Joint Commission Standards. To meet the mental health environment of care checklists, Fort Meade will have to make upgrades for patient safety — something Johnson said they don't take lightly.

"Sometimes these veterans will come in and they need 24-hour care, and to provide that in the best possible way, we need to remodel this unit to be able to provide better care for these vets, and really to improve the veteran experience and the patient safety aspects of offering care," Johnson said.

Construction is set to begin in September, but Johnson said they do not have a date set for when in-patient services will transition.