Next phase of East Boulevard/East North Street construction starts Feb. 17

The next stage of the multi-year East Boulevard/East North Street Reconstruction Project is scheduled to begin Feb. 17.

The project, a joint venture involving the state Department of Transportation and city of Rapid City, will impact traffic on East Boulevard and Omaha Street throughout the year.

The first phase includes the closure of East Boulevard just north of the Omaha Street intersection to St. Louis Street. Beginning Feb. 17, eastbound traffic on Omaha Street will be detoured to Maple Street to St. Louis Street. Westbound traffic on Omaha Street will be detoured to Fifth Street to New York Street.

This portion of the next phase of the project is scheduled to continue until May 28. Beginning April 1, work will move into Omaha Street at East Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Simon Contractors of South Dakota is the prime contractor for the project. Their crews are replacing aging infrastructure, including storm sewer, water, pavement and bridge surfacing.

Access to businesses will be maintained during the project and additional closure and detour signage have placed in the affected areas. The construction will not affect the bus stops for Rapid Transit Services, however buses will be adjusting their routes to accommodate the construction work. Drivers are advised to use caution and allow additional time to navigate construction areas and travel detour routes.

