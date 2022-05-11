 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nighttime closures continue on Interstate 90 and Lacrosse Street

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said Wednesday that North Lacrosse Street will continue being temporarily closed at Exit 59 and Interstate 90 with Lacrosse Street traffic being detoured during nighttime construction.

According to a news release, the construction activities will cause temporary closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly through Friday. SDDOT said I-90 traffic will be detoured onto Exit 59 ramps and then will go immediately back onto the interstate. Detours and signage will be posted and the speed limit will be lowered to 25 mph.

SDDOT said the closure is necessary is to protect the traveling public while new girders are placed over the eastbound lanes of I-90. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the Lacrosse Street and I-90 vicinity.

This is the second year of the project to reconstruct the interchange. Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on the $17 million project. The overall completion date of this project is June 2023.

Complete road construction information is available for this project at: https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/ and on https://sd511.org or by dialing 511.

