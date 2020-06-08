Nine new cases of coronavirus reported on 50 tests in Pennington County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On another weekend day of reduced testing, Pennington County added nine more cases of coronavirus on just 50 tests. There are now 181 active cases in the county.

There were 33 new cases of coronavirus reported across South Dakota on Monday, but 68 more people recovered leaving total of active cases at 1,003 — down 35 from Sunday's report.

There were no new positive tests in Custer, Lawrence, Fall River or Oglala-Lakota counties, due mostly to the fact that only seven total tests were completed for those four counties Sunday. Meade County had two new cases of COVID-19 on eight tests.

Other cases Monday included three new positive tests in Beadle, Clay, Davison and Yankton counties. Codington and Minnehaha reported two new cases and Brown, Edmunds, Hanson, Hamlin, Hyde and Todd counties each had one new case.