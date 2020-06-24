Nine new coronavirus cases reported in Pennington County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota reported 66 new cases of coronavirus and one new death Wednesday. The total number of positive tests is now 6,419 and 781 of those cases are still active — up eight from Tuesday's report. Almost 1,100 tests were completed for Wednesday's report. So far, the state has reported 84 COVID-19 deaths.

Pennington County reported nine new cases Wednesday. There have been a total of 475 positive tests with 146 active cases remaining in the county. Pennington County completed 142 tests for Wednesday's report.

Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties each added one case Wednesday.

Other cases from across the state included 14 from Minnehaha County, nine in Beadle and seven in Charles Mix. Lyman County reported six positive tests and Hughes County added five. Yankton and Buffalo counties added two cases and one person tested positive in Lincoln, Union, Todd, Clark, Spink, Kingsbury and Mellette counties.