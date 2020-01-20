No. 3 Cavaliers hold off McCook-Montrose; Winner beats Lennox

Haleigh Timmer scored 26 points to lead St. Thomas More to a 57-55 win over McCook Central-Montrose at the weather-delayed Hanson Classic in Mitchell.

The Cavaliers built a 30-26 lead at halftime and led 42-37 heading into the final quarter. McCook Central-Montrose outscored More 18-15 over the final eight minutes, pulling within two points on a basket as time expired.

Timmer, who made 11 of 16 field goal attempts on her way to scoring a game-high 26 points, was the lone Cavalier to score in double figures. Kaci Cooper scored nine points for More.

McCook Central-Montrose (6-2) had three players reach double figures. Ashtyn Wobig hit 10 of 15 free throw attempts and led the way with 19 points. Jacy Pulse followed with 16 points and Madisen Koepsell finished with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

St. Thomas More (9-0) is back in action today. The Cavaliers travel to Lead-Deadwood to take on the Golddiggers in a Black Hills Conference game that starts at 5:30 p.m.

WINNER 59, LENNOX 54: Top-ranked Winner got 18 points from Bella Swedlund and 17 from Kalla Bertram as the Warriors held off No. 2 Lennox during play Monday in the Hanson Classic.