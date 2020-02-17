No. 3 Crow Creek holds off Mobridge-Pollock

Crow Creek outscored Mobridge-Pollock 28-13 in the fourth quarter, as the third-ranked Chieftains came back to beat the Tigers 67-54 in Region 6A high school boys basketball action Monday at Mobridge.

Crow Creek held a 27-23 lead at halftime, but Mobridge-Pollock took a 41-39 lead after three quarters by outscoring the Chieftains 18-12 over the third period of play. Crow Creek came back to take the victory by outscoring the Tigers by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains had four players score in double figures, led by Tevon Sazue’s 19 points. Luke Wells followed with 14 points, Isiah Sorace scored 12 and Trevin McBridge had 11 for Crow Creek.

Caden Halsey led Mobridge-Pollock with 16 points and Reese Cerney scored 12 for the Tigers.

Crow Creek (16-1) hosts Lower Brule (9-8) at 7 p.m. MT today. Mobridge-Pollock (11-5) also plays today, hosting Stanley County (7-10) at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CROW CREEK 79, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 48: Crow Creek jumped out to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter of play and never looked back as the Lady Chieftains downed the Lady Tigers 79-48 in Region 6A high school girls basketball action Monday at Mobridge.