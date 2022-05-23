 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries in Monday afternoon vehicle fire

Rapid City Fire Department Logo

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Saint Patrick Street in Rapid City.

According to a news release, when crews arrived on the scene, flames engulfed the engine compartment of a van. RCFD Engine 4, assisted by Squad 1, fought the fire. 

Fire department officials said the blaze was put out in less than three minutes. The department conducted a preliminary investigation on scene and the cause of the fire is undetermined. Tessa Jaeger, RCFD's public information officer, said there will be no further investigation.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

