No new deaths in state, 63 new cases reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were 63 new positive tests for coronavirus reported in South Dakota Saturday. That raised the total number of cases in the state to 2,588.

However, recoveries outpaced new infections again Friday so there are now 818 active cases in the state. The total number of recovered patients is 1,759, up 73 from Friday. The best news in Saturday's report was that, after two straight days with four deaths, no new deaths were reported. Eight more people have been hospitalized in the state for a total of 187 total hospitalizations - including 71 people currently being treated in a hospital.

More than 750 tests were completed in South Dakota Friday.

Minnehaha County was up 34 cases to 2,123 cases total. Brown County was up nine (51 total) and Union County was up six (27 total) Saturday. Hughes was up four to 13 total cases and Lincoln County climbed three to 156 cases. Day County also jumped four to a total of eight positive tests with seven of those cases still active. Todd County saw an increase of one to three total positive tests with two still active.

There are two active cases in the Pennington County out of the 13 that have been reported. There are no other changes in cases in Custer, Fall River, Lawrence or Meade counties.

Stanley County still has a total of eight positve tests. One Stanley County patient recovered so seven cases there are still listed as active.