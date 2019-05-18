{{featured_button_text}}
Hill City home fire

A fire damaged a rural Hill City home on Thursday evening, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

 Photo courtesy Hill City Volunteer Fire Department

The Pennington County Fire Administration said in a Friday news release the fire was reported about 7 p.m. at a home on Deerfield Road, about 9 miles northwest of Hill City in rural Pennington County.

Hill City Volunteer Firefighters were first on the scene, and reported fire and "light smoke conditions," in the subfloor assembly, or foundation, of the house. Firefighters were able to quickly confine and extinguish the fire, and the house received "very minor damage" according to the release.

No one was hurt. A cause was not immediately announced.

Hill City Ambulance Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Pennington Count 911 also responded.

