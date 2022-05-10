 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No signs of trauma found during unattended death autopsy

  • 0
Crime logo

An autopsy of a man found dead near a Rapid City bike path on April 24 revealed no signs of trauma that would have led to his death, according to the Rapid City Police Department. 

55-year-old Nelson Perry of Rapid City was found around 8:40 a.m. on April 24. Rapid City police were dispatched to the area of the bike path and the East Boulevard Bridge for a welfare check on an unconscious man.

On arrival, police located Perry, who was unresponsive. A medical unit arrived and performed emergency life-saving measures on Perry before transporting him to the hospital. Police later learned the man had been declared deceased at the hospital.

The autopsy was performed within a week of Perry being found and showed no signs of serious trauma that could have led to death, but police say toxicology results take anywhere from six to eight weeks to come back. 

Perry was a member of the city's homeless population, according to Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist at the RCPD.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your school district wanting to destroy certain books in an effort to keep you from reading them should mean one thing to RCAS high school stu…

Your Two Cents for May 5

Your Two Cents for May 5

Destroying outdated textbooks that you no longer use or wish to store can be sensible. Destroying books because they contain content with whic…

Your Two Cents for May 6

Your Two Cents for May 6

If you are going to destroy school property, including books, shouldn’t you be asking the taxpayers who paid for the property for permission?

Your Two Cents for May 10

Your Two Cents for May 10

I could not agree more with the commenter who is concerned by the Jensen husband/wife team desiring to create a family dynasty in District 33 …

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News