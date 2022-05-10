No signs of trauma found during unattended death autopsy

An autopsy of a man found dead near a Rapid City bike path on April 24 revealed no signs of trauma that would have led to his death, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

55-year-old Nelson Perry of Rapid City was found around 8:40 a.m. on April 24. Rapid City police were dispatched to the area of the bike path and the East Boulevard Bridge for a welfare check on an unconscious man.

On arrival, police located Perry, who was unresponsive. A medical unit arrived and performed emergency life-saving measures on Perry before transporting him to the hospital. Police later learned the man had been declared deceased at the hospital.

The autopsy was performed within a week of Perry being found and showed no signs of serious trauma that could have led to death, but police say toxicology results take anywhere from six to eight weeks to come back.

Perry was a member of the city's homeless population, according to Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist at the RCPD.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

