No. 1 STM boys topple No. 3 Sioux Valley

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More boys' basketball team passed the first of several big mid to late-season tests, stopping No. 3 Sioux Valley 57-48 Saturday night to cap the eight-game Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Cavaliers, 10-0, overcame a tough start that saw them trail by 10 points (20-10) at the end of the first quarter. But STM turned to its defense, allowing just three points in the second and 28 total for the rest of the game.

St. Thomas More never trailed again and led 29-23 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth.

Senior Ryder Kirsch had another big game, leading all scorers with 25 points, along with 11 rebounds and five assists. Connor Hollenbeck finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 3-pointers.

As a team, the Cavs were 18-of-45 from the field (4-of-20 3-pointers), hitting 15-of-22 from the free-throw line. STM out-rebounded the Cossacks 33-27.

Kelton Vincent led Sioux Valley, 10-1, with 14 points. The Cossacks were 19-of-46 from the field (7-of-25 3s), both only 3-of-8 from the line.

STM returns home for a pair of games next week, hosting Spearfish Tuesday and Sturgis Thursday.