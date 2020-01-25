No. 1 STM boys topple No. 3 Sioux Valley

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More boys' basketball team passed the first of several big mid to late-season tests, stopping No. 3 Sioux Valley 57-48 Saturday night to cap the eight-game Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
The Cavaliers, 10-0, overcame a tough start that saw them trail by 10 points (20-10) at the end of the first quarter. But STM turned to its defense, allowing just three points in the second and 28 total for the rest of the game.
St. Thomas More never trailed again and led 29-23 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth.
Senior Ryder Kirsch had another big game, leading all scorers with 25 points, along with 11 rebounds and five assists. Connor Hollenbeck finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 3-pointers.
As a team, the Cavs were 18-of-45 from the field (4-of-20 3-pointers), hitting 15-of-22 from the free-throw line. STM out-rebounded the Cossacks 33-27.
Kelton Vincent led Sioux Valley, 10-1, with 14 points. The Cossacks were 19-of-46 from the field (7-of-25 3s), both only 3-of-8 from the line.
STM returns home for a pair of games next week, hosting Spearfish Tuesday and Sturgis Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 68, BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. 56: The Broncs pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win Saturday in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs led for much of the game, but barely -- 17-13 at the end of one, 29-27 at halftime and 47-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Kelby Olson led Belle Fourche with 23 points, while Colby Nowowiejski with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, Brextin Garcia chipped in with nine points.
Caleb Duffield led Bowman County, 10-2, with 28 points.
The Broncs, 8-5, host Lead-Deadwood Tuesday and Harding County Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 64, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 58: The Rough Riders earned their eighth victory of the season with a win over Central on Saturday.
Roosevelt took a 17-8 lead at the end of the first and carried a 35-27 advantage into the half.
The Cobblers battled back and stayed in the game the rest of the way but couldn’t quite get over the hump.
Jackson McCormick paced the Rough Riders with 22 points, Tyler Feldkamp added 12 points and Michael Paulson finished with 10.
Kohl Meisman led the way for Central with 19 points, Julian Swallow had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Micah Swallow finished with 10 points.
Rapid City Central (8-5) is back in action Friday when it travels to Scottsbluff, Neb.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 50, RAPID CITY STEVENS 47: The Knights used a 17-8 third quarter to edge the Raiders on Saturday.
Jack Cartwright led O’Gorman with 15 points, while Akoi Akoi had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Daniel Vigoren paced Stevens with 12 points, Masen Steele had 11 points and Blake Weaver finished with 10.
Rapid City Stevens (8-5) hosts Scottsbluff, Neb., on Saturday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 57, FAITH 40: Led by a balanced offense, Bridgewater-Emery ran past the Longhorns at the Hanson Classic Saturday in Mitchell.
Tyler Kjetland paced Bridgewater-Emery with 19 points, Chase Arend added 13 points and 14 boards and Jonah Hofer finished with 10 points.
Tyson Selby led Faith with 14 points, while Harland Groves added 12.
The Longhorns (9-2) will host Dupree on Tuesday.
EDGEMONT 43, HAY SPRINGS 22: Caleb Simons scored his 1,000th career point and led the Moguls to a win over Hay Springs, Neb., in a Panhandle Conference tournament game on Saturday.
Simons finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five steals, while scoring his 1,000th point in the second quarter.
Edgemont (3-10) will travel to Hay Springs on Friday.
CANISTOTA 65, WHITE RIVER 43: Trey Ortman scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Canistota to a win over White River at the Hanson Classic.
Chase Merrill chipped in with 14 points for Canistota.
Joe Sayler led the Tigers with 17 points, while Nick Sayler had 12 points and eight rebounds.
White River (9-1) will host Kadoka Area on Monday.
WALL 49, NEW UNDERWOOD 47: Andrew Law hit a jumper with two seconds remaining in regulation to lead the Eagles past New Underwood on Saturday.
Bridger Amiotte led Wall with 15 points, while Tack Tines and Law chipped in with 11 points apiece.
Chance Derner paced the Tigers with 20 points, Conner Knuppe added 10 points and Kolter Clark finished with nine.
The Eagles (4-5) will host Hot Springs Tuesday, while New Underwood (5-6) hosts Newell.
YANKTON 58, STURGIS 29: The Class AA No. 1 Bucks ran past the Scoopers Saturday in a game played in Fort Pierre.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 3-7, hosts Hill City Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 58, RAPID CITY STEVENS 40: In a battle of unbeatens, the top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights took over in the fourth to run past the second-ranked Raiders Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
O’Gorman had the lead most of the way, but the Raiders wouldn’t fold, as they battled back from a 12-point deficit early on.
The Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Emma Ronsiek led O’Gorman with 18 points, while Isabelle Moore finished with 14.
The Raiders, who had to play without their top scorer Kyah Watson due to a knee injury, were led by Kenadi Rising’s 10 points.
Bailey Sobczak added nine points for Stevens and Jayda McNabb finished with eight.
Watson's knee will be re-evaluated later this week.
The Raiders (11-1) will look to get back on track when they host Scottsbluff, Neb., on Saturday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 34, WALL 32: The Tigers held on to earn a win over the Eagles Saturday afternoon in New Underwood.
Cerington Jones led the way for the Tigers with a double-double, as she scored 20 points and pulled in 12 rebounds.
Lily Wagner paced Wall with 11 points.
New Underwood (8-3) will host Lyman on Friday, while the Eagles (5-6) host Timber Lake.
FAITH 65, DUPREE 38: The Lady Longhorns captured the Little Moreau Conference title game with a big win over the Tigers Saturday in Lemmon.
Faith dominated from the start, leading 16-4 at the end of the first and 42-15 at halftime.
Kaycee Groves had a big game for Faith with 28 points, while Sydnie Schauer added 15.
Reese Ganjie and Armani Woods both scored eight points for Dupree.
Faith, 12-1, hosts Herreid/Selby Area Thursday, while Dupree, 9-5, is at Philip Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 50, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 42: The Rough Riders handed the Cobblers their second road loss of the weekend Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Jordon Heckert paced Central with 11 points.
The Cobblers, 6-7, are at Scottsbluff, Neb., Friday.
YANKTON 53, STURGIS 29: The Gazelles had little trouble with the Scoopers Saturday in a game played in Fort Pierre.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 2-8, hosts Hill City Tuesday.
High School Wrestling
Sturgis, Stevens win two at East-West Duals
The Sturgis and Rapid City Stevens wrestling teams earned a pair of wins at the East-West Duals in Pierre Saturday.
The Scoopers earned a narrow 39-36 victory over Harrisburg, before cruising to a 60-22 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt later in the day.
They also lost a pair of duals, dropping a tough 32-29 decision to Brandon Valley, followed by a 45-20 loss to Pierre.
The Raiders also split a pair of duals on Saturday, starting with victories over Harrisburg (35-34) and Roosevelt (58-21).
In its losses, Stevens dropped a 39-27 decision to Pierre and a 39-33 loss to Brandon Valley.
The Cobblers finished the day with a 1-3 record, with their lone victory coming in a 52-23 win over Roosevelt. They started the day with a one-point loss to Harrisburg (36-35), before losing to Brandon Valley (39-28) and Pierre (49-22).
For Spearfish, the weekend ended on a tough note, as it lost 40-39 to Roosevelt, 52-23 to Brandon Valley and 57-16 to Pierre.
West River teams compete at River City Rumble
A handful of West River teams traveled to Chamberlain for the River City Rumble on Saturday.
Mitchell earned the top spot in the team standings with 228.5, while the Cubs were second with 212 and Huron rounded out the top three with 158.
Belle Fourche led the area teams with a seventh-place finish with 72.5, followed by Todd County with 39, Douglas with 28 and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 19.5.
Individually, Thomas McCoy led the Broncs with a second-place finish at 126 pounds, while Hunter Stambach of CEB took second at 170 pounds.
Payton DeWitt paced the Patriots with a third-place victory over Garrett Ristau of Chamberlain at 138 pounds and Waylon Marshall led the Falcons with a pinfall win over Sebastian Cardona of Huron at 285.
Nash Hutmacher, one of the top high school wrestlers in the nation at heavyweight, improved to 25-0 on the season with a four minute, 36 second pin over Beau Foote of Mitchell.