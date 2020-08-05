No voids found under I-90 near collapsed Black Hawk mine, report says

The sinkhole is 1,380 feet south of I-90 Exit 42 at Peaceful Pines Road, according to the report. Cave mappers with the Paha Sapa Grotto explored the mine but had to stop when they encountered water or collapses. They were able to get about 200 feet west of the east-bound lane of the highway.

The study examined 1,500 feet of the I-90 right-of-way parallel adjacent to the mine. It explored 60 feet under the ground because voids lower than that that would not be dangerous.

Rapid City-based FMG Engineering conducted the study with the help of Geo-Vision, a California-based sub-consultant. The groups used electrical resistivity tomography to look for any voids.

“It’s a method by which electric current is introduced into the ground and variations in the resistive property of the soil are measured in two dimensions,” project manager Alex Fisher previously told the Journal.

Electrical resistivity tomography works by placing metal pins into the earth and then inserting low-voltage electricity into the pins to measure how they communicate with each other.