No voids found under I-90 near collapsed Black Hawk mine, report says

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the collapsed Black Hawk mine poses no danger to nearby Interstate-90 because an engineering study found no voids under the roadway.
"No mine workings, (air) voids, or groundwater were encountered,” a California-based geophysical company wrote in a report for the DOT.
“The test results of the borings revealed none of the areas identified as anomalies were a void or anything else that would cause concern for the integrity of the interstate,” DOT spokeswoman Kristi Sandal said in an email. The DOT “and state are confident there is no threat to I-90 because of the mine discovery.”
The DOT ordered the study after after an April 27 sinkhole in the Hideaway Hills community revealed a shallow and collapsing gypsum mine. The collapse caused Meade County to order 15 families — or more than 40 people — to evacuate.
More than 100 evacuated and remaining Hideaway Hill residents are suing developers, real estate agents, county officials and others after public records revealed Meade County and others knew about the mine before it approved the subdivision.
The sinkhole is 1,380 feet south of I-90 Exit 42 at Peaceful Pines Road, according to the report. Cave mappers with the Paha Sapa Grotto explored the mine but had to stop when they encountered water or collapses. They were able to get about 200 feet west of the east-bound lane of the highway.
The study examined 1,500 feet of the I-90 right-of-way parallel adjacent to the mine. It explored 60 feet under the ground because voids lower than that that would not be dangerous.
Rapid City-based FMG Engineering conducted the study with the help of Geo-Vision, a California-based sub-consultant. The groups used electrical resistivity tomography to look for any voids.
“It’s a method by which electric current is introduced into the ground and variations in the resistive property of the soil are measured in two dimensions,” project manager Alex Fisher previously told the Journal.
Electrical resistivity tomography works by placing metal pins into the earth and then inserting low-voltage electricity into the pins to measure how they communicate with each other.
Electricity failing to communicate between pins means there is an underground void since electricity can’t travel through air, Fisher said. Electricity that does communicate between pins means it’s traveling through solid ground. Electricity that moves with very little resistance means it’s traveling through water.
If there's a void in the median of the highway and on either side of it, it means the void likely continues underneath the highway, Fisher said. To confirm that the team would have had to drill into the pavement until it could place pins in the ground underneath the road.
A map shows the team set up four lines of pins along the highway median, exits and an area between the highway and an exit.
The results of the electrical resistivity tomography found four high-resistive anomalies within 45 feet of the surface that could have been air-filled voids, the study says.
The areas were explored with boreholes that hit hard, dry siltstone or hard, dry and massive gypsum — not air or water. The areas were interpreted to be made of high-grade gypsum or highly resistive, dry and low-porosity siltstone bedrock.
