After Kristi Noem said Monday that she will participate in two debates, her opponent Billie Sutton said he has agreed to 10 debates and forums and is scheduling five more.
Noem, currently a member of the U.S. House, is the Republican nominee for governor of South Dakota. Sutton, currently a member of the state Legislature, is the Democratic nominee. They will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, along with Kurt Evans, a Libertarian.
On Monday afternoon, Sutton's campaign manager, Suzanne Jones Pranger, accused Noem of dodging "87 percent of all general election public debate and forum invitations."
Jones Pranger also highlighted Noem's recent record of missed votes in Congress, citing the independent website GovTrack.us, which reports that Noem has missed 83 votes in the House this year.
On a quarterly basis, according to GovTrack.us, Noem has ranked in the 94th, 98th and 94th percentiles for missed votes in 2018, which means only 2 to 6 percent of her congressional colleagues have missed more votes than her since the beginning of the year.
“With an attendance record like that, how can South Dakotans trust that she’ll show up for them in the State Capitol?” Jones Pranger said in the news release.
Noem's schedule was full during the first half of the year, partly because she was campaigning for the Republican nomination for governor, which she won in the June 5 primary election. When the Rapid City Journal asked Noem's campaign for a response to the criticism of Noem's missed votes, campaign manager Justin Brasell responded with a written statement. But the statement avoided the topic of missed votes entirely and instead touted several of Noem's legislative achievements while criticizing some of Sutton's positions.
Earlier Monday, Noem's campaign issued its own news release saying she has agreed to two debates, both to be televised: 7 p.m. Central time Oct. 23 on KELO-TV, and 8 p.m. Central time Oct. 25 on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
"Since her first race as a statewide candidate, Noem has participated in more than a dozen debates, including two televised debates and nearly a half-dozen forums during this year’s race for governor," said the news release from Noem's campaign.
Sutton's campaign listed eight additional debates or forums for which he has accepted invitations: South Dakota Farm Bureau’s Dakotafest Forum; KSFY-TV State Fair Gubernatorial Debate; KTIV-TV Channel 4 News Debate; SDPB, Associated School Boards of South Dakota and School Administrators of South Dakota’s Education Debate; Sioux Empire Home Builders Association Forum; South Dakota Municipal League Forum; South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations and South Dakota State Medical Association Forum; and the South Dakota Petroleum and Propane Marketers Association Debate.