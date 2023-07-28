Governor Kristi Noem announced this week the “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign is partnering with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor a NASCAR stock car.

“The momentum of ‘Freedom Works Here’ isn’t slowing down – and so our efforts will not slow down,” said Governor Noem. “In fact, they’re about to get a lot faster. I’m talking up to 200 miles per hour fast.”

The “Freedom Works Here” ads have been watched more than 300 million times, according to the Governor’s Office, and more than 3,500 Americans from every state have applied to move to South Dakota. 675 of those folks are in the final stages of the process of moving to our state, Noem’s office wrote in a press release.

“On behalf of Team Live Fast, we want to thank everyone at Freedom works Here for partnering with us this weekend at Richmond and later this season at Bristol,” said Live Fast Motorsports co-owner Matt Tifft. “We’re excited to unveil the Freedom Works Here #78 Chevy Camaro and bring recognition to the opportunities in the state of South Dakota!”

The racing team for the “Freedom Works Here” NASCAR stock car is going to be racing for South Dakota small businesses. This campaign aims to help businesses across South Dakota fill their workforce needs.

“We appreciate what South Dakota is doing for their people through workforce initiatives while providing a beautiful state to build the American Dream. I look forward to partnering with them and spreading the message of Freedom Works Here,” said the driver of #78, BJ McLeod.