Noem appoints Mark Vargo as attorney general

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as South Dakota Attorney General effective Tuesday.

“Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” Noem said in a statement. “He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January.”

Vargo has more than 30 years of professional and public legal experience. He graduated from Princeton University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and earned his law degree with honors from Georgetown Law Center in 1988. He has served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Florida’s Dade County, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota and has been Pennington County State’s Attorney since 2013.

He was nominated in 2010 for a U.S. Department of Justice’s Director’s Award and was named the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2015. Vargo has been active in the Rapid City area serving as an adjunct professor, high school debate coach and youth soccer coach.

Last week, Vargo was the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against the former attorney general.

“I am honored to have been asked by Governor Noem to serve as the Attorney General,” Vargo said. “I have worked closely with the Attorney General’s office in the past and have a high respect for the abilities of the staff. My goal is to provide office members the necessary support so they can keep doing their job and honoring the rule of law for the citizens of South Dakota.”

Vargo will serve as attorney general through Jan. 6, 2023. The new attorney general is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 7, 2023.

Vargo said in a separate news release from the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office that he intends to return as the county's State's Attorney after serving as attorney general. He said his tenure will be short but the work begins immediately.

"I continue to support the candidacy of my friend, Marty Jackley, to return as your Attorney General in January," he said in the release. "And he, understanding the present needs of the AG's office, those his clients and the rigors of campaigning, has joined Gov. Noem in asking me to take on this task."

Vargo said he is mindful of the responsibility that lies ahead.

"I promise that I will do my level best to live up to the admonition that a prosecutor is 'in a peculiar and definite sense, the servant of the law, the two-fold aim of which is that guilt shall not escape nor innocence suffer,'" he said.

