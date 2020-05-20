Noem asks President Trump to help resolve checkpoint dispute with tribes

The governor said Wednesday that she asked Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to investigate the checkpoints after Frazier and Bear Runner refused to take them down.

Noem said the investigation is ongoing but affidavits and video recordings show that the checkpoints are “unlawful” and this evidence was sent Wednesday to Trump, the Department of Justice, Department of Interior (which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs), and South Dakota’s congressional delegation.

Noem’s spokesman said he can’t share the five affidavits and one video sent to Trump since the investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Justice has legal jurisdiction over this issue and “we’re asking them to do their jobs,” Noem said Wednesday. She said she sent the evidence to the other federal agencies so they can encourage the DOJ to take action.

“This isn’t taking sides. This is just simply upholding the law,” Noem said. “I continue to work in good faith to help the tribes protect their people as well as comply with law and to be good partners with the state of South Dakota.